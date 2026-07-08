Government must set out strategy to achieve sovereign AI capabilities, UK risks being cut off “at whim,” MPs warn

Report publication: Science Diplomacy: Sovereignty, strategy, and the global race.

Adobe Stock

In an era of geopolitical instability and technological competition, the UK government “may not be able to count on its allies” for access to critical technologies and must set out an AI sovereignty strategy, MPs say.

A new report from the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee finds the government has “no coherent strategic framework” for how it will leverage its world-leading scientific research and institutions to advance its wider diplomatic and economic goals.

Instead, the committee concludes that the government takes an "opportunistic approach” to international agreements in science and technology. The report calls for a clear framework for science partnerships and engagements, backed by delivery plans to provide certainty for industry. Without this, the UK risks “substituting activity for strategy”, weakening its international credibility and wider ambitions.

This lack of an over-arching plan is evident in the government’s approach to tech sovereignty. The report argues that, whether it acknowledges it or not, the UK is in a global race for sovereign tech capabilities, with AI emerging as a “central arena” for competition and collaboration.

MPs warn that the US’s recent restrictions on some AI models highlights the risk of relying on allies for access to technologies that are critical to economic growth and national security, and that the government must protect its tech sovereignty. It needs to set out realistic ambitions for sovereign capabilities in key sectors like AI, quantum and space. This would be a necessary precursor for a joined-up strategy to achieve them.

Geopolitical pressures and the importance of technological sovereignty make long-standing challenges around commercialising homegrown research more urgent. Whilst the UK produces world-class early-stage research, it struggles to scale companies domestically. Many innovative firms are forced to move overseas to grow, and MPs urge the government to address the gaps in later-stage funding for deep tech companies through more targeted investment and public procurement.

Recent events have demonstrated the government’s inability to adapt at pace to shifts in geopolitics and to technological advancements. The report finds that the UK has failed to capitalise on opportunities to expand its reputation and soft power in science and tech through decisions in areas such as attracting international talent, and cutting ODA R&D.

Chair comment

Dame Chi Onwurah, Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, yesterday said:

“The UK is in the premier division of science and the premier division for diplomacy, but we don’t know where we stand in the field of science diplomacy. As geopolitics is turned upside down and the world becomes increasingly competitive, we must be able to leverage our world-class science and research to advance our diplomatic and economic goals. Without a clear plan, the government will be unable to achieve this. “This failure risks undermining the UK’s tech sovereignty. There is a global race for sovereignty in technologies like AI, whether the government recognises it or not, and leverage may not be sufficient to achieve this. The government needs a realistic plan to achieve sovereign capabilities in critical areas or risk having its access cut off at the whim of its partners. “I hope the incoming administration will learn from the mistakes of its predecessors and move quickly to create a clear plan for how it will work internationally on science and technology. Without this, we risk falling even further behind in the global race for science and technology capability, undermining our economic prosperity and national security.”

Further information