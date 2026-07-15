Government needs a new plan for partnership with Nigeria, say MPs

The Government’s development partnership with Nigeria risks being undermined by “multiple obstacles” and a revised approach is needed, the International Development Committee has found in a new report.

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Nigeria has Africa’s third largest economy and its largest population, with some projections predicting it to reach 400 million people by 2050.

The UK Government agreed a strategic partnership with Nigeria in 2024, bringing together multiple strands of bilateral co-operation. At the time, the Government said that the partnership will "provide a comprehensive framework for jointly achieving our shared objectives and further strengthening our bilateral relationship”.

The Committee’s report on the UK’s development partnership with Nigeria notes that this partnership may represent an exemplar of how the UK will conduct development relationships in the coming years.

It also calls the partnership “a grand strategic bet for the UK,” with the expectation that targeted support will bring about mutual benefits including a reduction in bilateral aid to Nigeria.

But it adds: “Multiple obstacles risk undermining the partnership.... If the Government does not present a more wide-ranging and strategic plan to assist Nigeria in achieving significant reductions in humanitarian need, displacement and instability, there is very little chance that it will reap the desired mutual benefits of the strategic partnership.”

The severity of continuing humanitarian need in Nigeria is such that one inquiry witness described the country as a “forgotten crisis”.

The Committee finds that Nigeria has the potential to take on responsibility for meeting its own humanitarian need, and it calls on the Government to detail the steps it is taking to assist the Nigeria Government to assume responsibility for meeting this need.

The report says the FCDO must develop a clear monitoring framework for assessing implementation of the humanitarian-development-peace nexus in Nigeria.

It also calls on the department to undertake a review of all of the factors that risk undermining the partnership, including humanitarian need, instability, insecurity, good governance issues and the low investor confidence in Nigeria's economy, and how it plans to mitigate those risks.

The report comes as the Committee intends to look into the wider region in future inquiries.

Chair comment

International Development Committee Chair Sarah Champion yesterday said:

“Our Committee welcomes the long-term, strategic partnership established between the UK and Nigeria. But in our report, we are clear that this partnership represents a grand strategic bet – and one which is far from certain to pay out. “As things stand, the Government has put its money on a host of mutual benefits resulting from the partnership. The gamble is that targeted support will help Nigeria to modernise its economy, increase its GDP and end its reliance on humanitarian aid. “However, we found that Government needs to take more strategic view of Nigeria’s wants and needs, and those of the surrounding region. “Without a new plan that does this, there is unfortunately very little chance that the gamble will pay off and the desired mutual benefits of the UK’s strategic partnership with Nigeria will be realised.”

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