Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Government opens discussions with Community Pharmacy England over 25/26 funding contract
The consultation will set the future direction for the community pharmacy sector.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has entered into consultation with Community Pharmacy England (CPE) regarding the 2024/25 and 2025/26 funding contractual framework.
The discussions will set the future direction for community pharmacy as it plays a vital role in supporting delivery of the reforms set out in the government’s Plan for Change.
A letter signalling the start of the consultation was sent to CPE on Monday.
Moving the focus of care from hospitals into the community is one of the three core shifts outlined in the 10 Year Health Plan, which will be published later this year. The government has previously outlined its ambition to make better use of pharmacists’ skills and training to deliver more services for patients within their local communities.
Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock yesterday said:
Community pharmacists are at the heart of local healthcare, and they have a vital role to play as we shift from hospital to community, giving patients better access to care, closer to home, through our 10 Year Health Plan.
We have inherited a sector that is suffering from years of underfunding and neglect, but we recognise the hard work pharmacists undertake every day to deliver for patients.
I am committed to working closely with Community Pharmacy England to agree a package of funding that is reflective of the important support that they provide to patients up and down the country. I am confident that together we can get the sector back on its feet and fit for pharmacies and patients long into the future.
Janet Morrison, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy England yesterday said:
We are relieved that discussions on the arrangements for community pharmacy are now commencing.
Community Pharmacy England will consider very carefully if the proposals that the Government is putting on the table address the severity of the funding crisis in community pharmacy.
Everyone in community pharmacy shares the Government’s ambition for a vibrant community pharmacy sector, playing a vital role in delivering long term health plans, but this can only be achieved if the sector is put on a sustainable financial footing.
Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care for NHS England, yesterday said:
The NHS knows just how important pharmacies are to local communities – they offer people convenient care close to home which is a key ambition of the 10 Year Health Plan.
We recognise that pharmacies are under pressure, and we are committed to working with the sector and government to ensure that patients can continue to receive high-quality care building on the exceptional work of teams over the past few years to develop and expand new services for patients.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-opens-discussions-with-community-pharmacy-england-over-2526-funding-contract
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Government opens discussions with Community Pharmacy England over 2025 to 2026 funding contract29/01/2025 12:05:00
The consultation will set the future direction for the community pharmacy sector.
AI sensors on fridges and kettles helping vulnerable people to live independently28/01/2025 11:20:00
Councils are leveraging AI and technology to enhance public services, save money, and improve living standards, aligning with government plans for £45 billion in efficiency savings under the Plan for Change.
Shake up of tech and AI usage across NHS and other public services to deliver plan for change21/01/2025 14:24:00
The government has announced a new plan to leverage technology and AI tools like "Humphrey" to streamline public services, eliminate delays through improved data sharing, and reduce costs, including consultant spending.
Government to deliver all schemes in New Hospital Programme21/01/2025 13:10:00
The government has confirmed that all projects in the New Hospital Programme will be built.
Green light for groundbreaking hearing aids16/01/2025 16:10:00
Fresh guidance will give businesses the green light to sell certain pioneering hearing aids
Health and Social Care Secretary's statement: winter 202516/01/2025 12:10:00
The Health and Social Care Secretary yesterday made a statement to the House of Commons on winter pressures.
UK invests £5.5 million to tackle mpox in sub-Saharan Africa16/01/2025 10:20:00
£5.5 million to go towards vital research projects to tackle ongoing mpox outbreaks in DRC and neighbouring countries.
Families to receive £126 million in early years support10/01/2025 14:20:00
Thousands of parents and children across England will be able to give their child the best start in life thanks to a £126 million government funding boost.