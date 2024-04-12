Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Government opens fund to support farmers affected by flooding
Fund will support farmers who suffered uninsurable damage to their land due to flooding earlier this year with grants of between £500 and £25,000
The government has opened the Farming Recovery Fund to support farmers who suffered uninsurable damage to their land due to flooding this winter.
Under the scheme, eligible farmers can access grants of between £500 and £25,000 to return their land to the condition it was in before exceptional flooding due to Storm Henk.
Eligible farmers are being contacted directly by Rural Payments Agency (RPA) outlining the support available to them through the Farming Recovery Fund and how they can make a claim.
The fund forms part of a broader scheme called the Flood Recovery Framework which is activated in exceptional circumstances to support councils and communities following severe flooding.
The fund will initially be open in those local authority areas where the Flood Recovery Framework has already been activated to help farms which have experienced the highest levels of flooding. These are Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Warwickshire, West Northamptonshire, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.
Eligibility for the fund will remain under review by Defra to ensure it is supporting areas where farmland is most impacted. The further counties under review are Berkshire, Herefordshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey, Staffordshire, Yorkshire, Norfolk and Derbyshire.
Farming Minster Mark Spencer said:
I know how difficult this winter has been for farmers, with extreme weather such as Storm Henk having a devastating impact on both cropping and grazing, as well as damaging property and equipment.
The Farming Recovery Fund will support farmers who suffered uninsurable damage with grants of up to £25,000, and sits alongside broader support in our farming schemes to improve flood resilience.
In January, the government announced its intention to open the fund and have consulted with stakeholders and developed an eligibility criteria. This analysis has identified fields that are eligible. This means the RPA can write to eligible farmers directly to invite them to claim and will allow payments to be made more quickly once a claim has been received.
Farmers are already eligible for support through the Flood Recovery Framework, including a grant of up to £2,500 as part of the Business Recovery Grant.
The last year has seen exceptionally heavy rainfall across the UK, with 2023 named by the Met Office as the 6th wettest year since its records began in 1836.
Since 2015, the government has protected over 900,000 acres of agricultural land from the impacts of flooding and are investing £5.6 billion to better protect hundreds of thousands of properties in communities, including many in rural areas.
Update - 11 April
Following feedback from farmers, the eligibility criteria for the scheme has been updated to fully remove the 150m limit. This means that farmers will be able to receive payments for all land parcels which are flooded contiguous to an eligible river.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-opens-fund-to-support-farmers-affected-by-flooding
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
New multi-million pound action plan launched to protect the River Wye12/04/2024 15:10:00
River Wye Action Plan launched to preserve the long-term health of the river
UK fishing opportunities worth over £970 million secured for 202411/04/2024 10:15:00
Total fishing opportunities worth over £970 million secured for the UK fishing industry for 2024
Compensation scheme announced to support pollack fishers11/04/2024 09:05:00
Compensation will provide support for fishers to remain in the industry and diversify
Government response to Independent Review on Dartmoor published10/04/2024 16:15:00
The government has published its response to the Independent Review of Protected Site Management on Dartmoor.
Government opens fund to support farmers affected by flooding09/04/2024 15:10:00
Fund will support farmers who suffered uninsurable damage to their land due to flooding earlier this year with grants of between £500 and £25,000.
Crackdown on water firms sees millions invested into local action09/04/2024 11:20:00
Up to £11 million from water company fines and penalties will be reinvested to directly improve the water environment.
I-VMS legislation due to come into force this year04/04/2024 13:10:00
New legislation requiring all under-12 metre vessels fishing in English waters to have an operational inshore vessel monitoring system (I-VMS) device, is just months away from being in place
More lost pets to return home as microchipping system reformed02/04/2024 10:10:00
Reforms will help reunite thousands of lost or stolen animals every year and deter pet theft