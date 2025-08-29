Government outlines action plan to improve Oakhill STC

A new leadership team, bolstered staff training and improved safeguarding have been put in place at Oakhill Secure Training Centre, following concerns raised by inspectors last month.

Bolstered support to include strengthened safeguarding and staff training

Extra investment in healthcare provision and mental health support

New leadership team appointed with extensive youth custody experience

The centre in Milton Keynes, operated by G4S, was issued an Urgent Notification in July by Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Prisons, and the Care Quality Commission. The report detailed living conditions below standard, inadequate mental health support and poor safeguarding systems.

The Youth Custody Service yesterday (28 August) published a detailed action plan to urgently address these concerns. Developed in partnership with G4S, the plan seeks to fundamentally improve safety and standards at the centre.

This includes G4S installing a new leadership structure and a Governing Governor from YCS directly taking responsibility for overseeing improvements. Staff will also receive improved training to better deal with conflict and violence, and a review of all safeguarding referrals will ensure appropriate action has been taken in every case.

Sir Nic Dakin, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Sentencing and Youth Justice, said:

The serious failings found at Oakhill STC are unacceptable. Every young person in custody must feel safe, supported, and be treated with care. G4S is already taking urgent steps to deliver necessary improvements, and this action plan gives them the support they need to turn the centre around. We will not hesitate to take further action if needed.

The centre is also undergoing major refurbishments to living conditions, identifying areas requiring repair and prioritising residential units. Healthcare provision is also being bolstered with extra specialist staff including for mental health support.

Staff who have been implicated in serious wrongdoing have been suspended.

Background