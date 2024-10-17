Government partners with civil society to transform lives across the UK

Government marks ‘new beginning’ of relationship with civil society to tackle some of society’s most pressing issues with launch of a new ‘Civil Society Covenant’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy host No10 roundtable discussion and reception with key civil society representatives

Event signals start of a period of wider engagement over the Autumn to forge a bold new partnership between Government and civil society

The creation of a ‘Civil Society Covenant’ will usher in a new era of partnership between government and civil society and help tackle some of the country’s biggest challenges, the Prime Minister and Culture Secretary will announce today.

The new Covenant is designed to harness the knowledge and expertise of voluntary, community, social enterprises (VCSEs) and charities to deliver better outcomes for communities right across the country.

Civil society occupies a unique place in public life by providing support to those in need, binding communities together and helping drive growth. Across the country, there are countless examples of what partnership between civil society and government can achieve, including youth activities to support vulnerable teenagers and tools to support people into work.

The new Covenant will build a new partnership between government and civil society based on trust and mutual respect. Crucially, it will unlock the dynamism, innovation and trusted reach of civil society across communities, helping to deliver the defining missions of this government; driving economic growth and opening up opportunity to all.

As a first step, a Covenant Framework has been developed in consultation with key civil society bodies, including the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) and Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations (ACEVO).

The inclusion of key representative organisations recognises the expertise civil society offers in tackling disadvantage, driving cohesion, supporting democracy and community voices both at home and abroad.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy will chair a roundtable discussion with civil society leaders at 10 Downing Street today to launch the Covenant Framework. This will be followed by a reception hosted by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to welcome leaders from a range of civil society organisations. Attendees will represent civil society from across the four nations, including grass roots charities and social enterprises covering a range of diverse communities.

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer said:

To fix the foundations of our country we need a fundamental reset of the relationship between government and civil society. That is why we’re building a new partnership with the sector to tackle the complex social and economic challenges we face as a country. By harnessing the dynamism, innovation and trusted reach of civil society organisations, we can boost growth and deliver better outcomes for communities right across the country”.

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy said:

The Covenant paves the way for a new era in the relationship between government and civil society — one that recognises the critical role the sector plays as a trusted partner in achieving shared goals for the benefit of communities across the UK. Voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises all understand the challenges being faced every day in our villages, towns and cities and the government wants to work hand-in-hand with them to help fix them — changing lives for the better.

National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) CEO, Sarah Elliott said:

We are proud to be working with the Government on the Civil Society Covenant. This foundational moment resets the relationship between government and civil society, ensuring the expertise of charities and social enterprises are central to decision making. We look forward to continuing our work with partners across the sector to achieve this vision.

Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations (ACEVO) CEO, Jane Ide said:

ACEVO welcomes the government’s commitment to work together to develop a Civil Society Covenant which aims to redefine our relationship for the benefit of the people, causes and communities we serve. Effective leadership relies on collaboration, trust, and mutual respect — values that underpin this Covenant. Civil society leaders are essential partners in realising this vision and ensuring its principles are upheld.

Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) CEO, Dr Lindsay Cordery-Bruce said:

WCVA has proudly worked alongside the Welsh Government for over 20 years to ensure positive and meaningful engagement with the third sector. We welcome the new Covenant as the next step in the civil society movement across the UK. A new Covenant that complements the existing arrangements in the devolved nations will offer an opportunity to build on good practice.”

Locality CEO, Tony Armstrong said:

We welcome the government’s commitment to resetting its relationship with civil society. Local community organisations have long played a vital, yet often overlooked role in addressing society’s most pressing issues. We see every day what community power can achieve, and the support of government at all levels will allow community organisations to do even more to help local people thrive.

Refugee Council CEO, Enver Solomon said:

It is very encouraging to have a government firmly committed to reaching a new deal on how it works with the voluntary sector as it responds to the huge challenges society and public services face. Charities bring years of invaluable frontline experience, service innovation and an independent perspective that can make government policy and delivery stronger and grounded in the reality of people’s lived experience.

Four key principles will form the basis of the Covenant Framework: transparency, recognition, participation and partnership. They will act as a starting point for wider engagement across Government, the public sector and civil society.

The initiative aims to improve Government and civil society’s ability to tackle complex social and economic challenges by uniting the unique capabilities of the two to facilitate better outcomes for communities which would otherwise be impossible to achieve in isolation.

Today’s events at Downing Street will kickstart a period of engagement throughout the autumn, with consideration given to ensuring broad representation is achieved across the full breadth of civil society, inclusive of organisations of all purposes, sizes, geographical locations and demographic focus.

In parallel, engagement will take place across Government including the Devolved Governments, Arm’s Length Bodies, local authorities and Mayoral Combined Authorities.

The robust engagement period will culminate in the publication of a final co-created Covenant to be published next year.

Additional quotes:

National Association for Voluntary and Community Action (NAVCA) CEO, Maddy Desforges said:

We welcome Government’s explicit recognition of the VCSE’s role in tackling complex and deep rooted societal problems. Local VCSE support organisations form critical connections between the VCSE and statutory partners and capture communities’ unique knowledge and problem solving insights. We are excited to work with Government to collaborate and deepen our relationship to support and develop resilient communities.

Voice4Change England Director, Kunle Olulode MBE said:

Voice4change England welcomes the opportunity to work with government on setting out a new relationship with voluntary organisations, social enterprises and civil society generally. It is long overdue for the government to engage seriously with the parts of the Black and Minoritised third sector we are involved in, so we are keen to make it work. We look forward to constructive, meaningful engagement and positive changes for all in British Society.

