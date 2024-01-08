Government payments for communities affected by flooding

Flood-hit communities can now apply for thousands of pounds from the government to help them recover.

The financial support announced recently, 6 January 2024, will be available to eligible areas in England that have experienced exceptional localised flooding.

Help will be available for:

Flooded households in eligible affected areas, who can apply for up to £500 cash to help with immediate costs. Households and businesses significantly affected, who will be eligible for 100% council tax and business rates relief for at least 3 months. Small-to-medium sized businesses in eligible affected areas, who can apply for up to £2,500 from the Business Recovery Grant to help them return quickly to business as usual. Eligible flood-hit property owners, who can apply for up to £5,000 to help make their homes and businesses more resilient to future flooding via the Property Flood Resilience Repair Grant Scheme. Farmers who have suffered uninsurable damage to their land will be able to apply for grants of up to £25,000 through the Farming Recovery Fund towards repair and reinstatement costs for farmers adversely affected by exceptional flooding.

This support will be made available through a scheme called the Flood Recovery Framework, which is used in exceptional circumstances to support councils and communities following severe flooding. The measures were announced by the Communities Secretary Michael Gove and Environment Secretary Steve Barclay.

45,000 properties have already been protected from the worst impact of Storm Henk thanks to flood defences put in place through previous government funding and quick Environment Agency action on the ground. Environment Agency teams and first responders have been working around the clock to manage the risk of flooding and protect communities by operating flood defences, clearing watercourses and putting up temporary barriers where needed.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove recently said:

If you’ve been affected by the recent severe flooding, you do not have to deal with it alone - we are providing financial help so you can recover as quickly as possible. We know families and businesses are facing extreme challenges right now and we are doing all we can with our partners across central and local government to ensure communities are supported.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay recently said:

I know how difficult flooding is for those affected and we will do all we can do support households, farmers and other businesses as they repair and rebuild. 45,000 properties are already protected thanks to our flood defences, and I would like to pay tribute to the work of Environment Agency teams, first responders, and others. For those who have sadly been affected, our Property Flood Resilience Repair Grant Scheme will soon be open to help residents protect their property in the future, while our Farming Recovery Fund will support farmers who have suffered damage as they work to put food on our tables.

Funding for flood defences has increased with over 381,000 homes better protected since 2015 thanks to this investment, and the government is going even further by delivering a record £5.2 billion investment to better protect hundreds of thousands of properties.

Support will be available through councils who will announce further details on eligibility and how to apply.