Government pledges greater growth for the coach sector ahead of National Coach Week
Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, visits Star Coaches in Batley and celebrates a sector that provides 42,000 jobs in the UK.
- Transport Minister visits West Yorkshire to pledge renewed support for the coach sector, which provides 42,000 jobs in the UK
- meeting industry leaders, he will reinforce the UK’s commitment to working with the sector to grow local economies and make services greener
- comes ahead of National Coach Week, celebrating an industry that contributes over £6 billion to the national tourism economy, securing jobs and delivering growth as part of the government’s Plan for Change.
The government has reaffirmed its support for the coach sector yesterday (6 May 2025), as Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood visited Star Coaches in Batley ahead of National Coach Week.
In partnership with the Road Haulage Association, National Coach Week (12 to 18 May 2025) celebrates the essential role of coaches in everyday life, from transporting over half a million students to school each day, to providing vital backup when trains or planes are disrupted.
The minister met with staff and Road Haulage Association leaders to discuss the industry’s contribution to local communities, and how the government can work with operators to improve accessibility, make services greener and drive economic growth as part of the Plan for Change.
Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, said:
It was a pleasure to visit Star Coaches in Batley yesterday, ahead of National Coach Week.
From getting over half a million students to school each day, to supporting 42,000 jobs for drivers and other staff, the coach sector plays a vital role in our economy, and keeps communities connected.
That’s why we’re working hand-in-hand with the industry to unlock its full potential – which will ultimately boost local economies, and open up access to greater job opportunities across the country to drive growth as part of our Plan for Change.
During the visit, the minister discussed how Star Coaches supports the region – from transporting children on school trips, to helping older residents stay connected with their communities. The Batley based operator was founded in 1982 and operates a fleet of 16 to 70-seater coaches to serve local passengers across West Yorkshire.
Tomorrow, the minister will meet with industry leaders to share insights from the visit and discuss how the government can strengthen the sector for the future.
As part of efforts to tackle driver shortages and expand opportunities for young people, the government is currently reviewing consultation feedback on licence rules for 18-to-20-year-olds.
The government is also working with the sector to continually improve accessibility, which includes running an innovation competition with Innovate UK to develop transferrable audio-visual equipment for coaches, which will award projects up to £170,000.
Richard Smith, RHA Managing Director, said:
National Coach Week is a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on the vital role the coach industry plays in our society.
Coaches provide essential transport links, connect communities, and support our tourism sector. They are also a key part of the solution to reducing congestion and improving air quality.
We urge everyone to join us in celebrating this important industry and recognise the hard work and dedication of the people who make it all possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-pledges-greater-growth-for-the-coach-sector-ahead-of-national-coach-week
