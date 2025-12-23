Government priorities for adult social care for local authorities - LGA response

“Adult social care affects every one of us directly or indirectly, with four in five of us expected to need to draw on adult social care in our lifetime. It is essential to enabling people who draw on care and support to lead independent lives, and to live well in the places they know and love.

“We are supportive of the Government’s focus on bringing together the elements of social care reform and improvement into one set of priorities, and its recognition of the importance of the Fair Funding Review to enable this.

“While we are pleased the Government is making available an additional £4.6 billion in 2028/29 compared to 2025/26, our adult social care sector is in desperate need of sustainable investment. The principle of devolved and flexible funding allows local council services to be tailored to the needs of local people.

“We are ready to work with the Government to ensure the national plans for health, the NHS and adult social care are aligned so that people can get the right support, when they need it and into the future.”