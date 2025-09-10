Government progress fixing crumbling Schools and Hospitals

Thousands to benefit as Government invests in Britain’s future ensuring public estate is fit for purpose as part of Plan for Change

Around 30,000 pupils are learning in classrooms they can be proud of, as more than half of RAAC-affected schools and colleges are either fully free of the dangerous concrete or on the path to removal.

The Department for Education has today (September 10) reached a milestone in its mission to fix the crumbling school estate, announcing it has successfully removed all RAAC concrete from 52 schools with targeted grant funding.

A further 71 schools with RAAC are in the process of being rebuilt under the School Rebuilding Programme, with 52 of these projects starting under the current government.

This decisive action to rebuild Britain can also be seen across the wider public estate, as seven hospitals have eradicated RAAC completely, backed by £440 million this year alone, with another 12 hospitals will be RAAC-free by March 2026, turning the tide after years of underinvestment in the NHS.

These are not just statistics – they represent thousands of children who can now focus on learning instead of worrying about the roof above their heads, less service disruption, more reliable working conditions for staff, and a safer, more dignified experience for patients.

Every milestone brings us closer to our Plan for Change mission to tackle the crumbling buildings the government inherited and ensure excellence everywhere for every child. With 60% of RAAC-affected schools and 50% of hospital either removing or have removed RAAC, we’re breaking down the barriers that crumbling buildings create to giving every child the best start in life.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said:

High-quality classrooms show every child that their education matters — and that their future matters to this government. We are repairing the fabric of our schools and restoring the pride pupils feel in their classrooms. As part of our Plan for Change, we are delivering the largest school improvement programme in a generation—moving beyond short-term fixes to create lasting benefits for pupils, teachers, and communities. After years of neglect, we inherited a school estate in urgent need of repair. Now, with unprecedented long-term investment, we are breaking down barriers to opportunity and building schools where every child can thrive.

This government is backing words with action — investing £38 billion in education capital over five years, taking investment to levels not seen since 2010. Through the 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy, schools have unprecedented long-term funding certainty, with maintenance investment rising to nearly £3 billion a year through to 2034-35.

That’s alongside almost £20 billion to rebuild schools across England - including 250 new rebuilds on top of the 500 already announced, delivering world-class, net zero and climate-resilient buildings that will inspire generations to come.

Minister for Elective Care Karin Smyth said:

Our nation’s hospitals have been starved of investment and left to crumble for more than a decade. Patients and staff deserve safe, modern hospitals and an NHS they can rely on. Today’s progress means thousands more people can walk into NHS hospitals with confidence, knowing this government is putting safety first. Thanks to the record investment this government is providing, we are cleaning up the mess we inherited, ripping out potentially dangerous concrete and rebuilding our NHS.

The government is building the foundations for national renewal and prosperity that starts in the classroom and continues into our hospitals - modern, safe learning and healing environments that support our mission to break down barriers to opportunity, cut waiting lists, and create lasting change for decades to come while minimising disruption to services.

All affected schools and hospitals have robust measures in place whilst permanent removal of RAAC continues, ensuring education and healthcare services keep running as we fix the foundations of our public services.