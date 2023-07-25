Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Government progress on pharmacy ‘requires improvement’, warns Expert Panel
The Committee’s independent Expert Panel evaluating Government commitments on pharmacy has found that overall progress ‘requires improvement’ across a number of areas.
Evidence shows that demand for community pharmacy services has increased significantly with community pharmacies struggling to deliver services within the existing funding model, or even to remain open.
Community pharmacy was one of five policy areas examined by the Panel along with integrated care, hospital pharmacy, workforce education and training, and extended services. Experts found that available funding was not sufficient to keep pharmacies open, struggling financially with increased demand for dispensing, workforce pressures and rising costs due to inflation. One of the other commitments requiring improvement covered a scheme intended to protect access to local physical NHS pharmaceutical services in areas where there were fewer pharmacies.
A commitment by Government to eliminate paper prescribing in hospitals and introduce digital or e-prescribing across the entire NHS by 2024 was rated ‘inadequate’ overall. Experts found that poor ‘digital maturity’ was partly responsible and reported that even prioritised funding for IT systems was insufficient.
On workforce education and training, the report ranks a government commitment to roll out a three-year education and training programme for primary care and community pharmacy professionals as requiring improvement, with providers unable to afford to pay to backfill staff sent on courses. A commitment to make legislative changes to improve the skill mix in pharmacies and enable the clinical integration of pharmacists has not been delivered and was rated ‘inadequate’ overall.
Out of nine commitments separately evaluated over five areas, two were rated as ‘good’, five as ‘requires improvement’ and two were ‘inadequate’.
Please see page 11 of attached Expert Panel’s Report for detailed ratings in evaluation.
Chair comments
Professor Dame Jane Dacre, Chair of the Expert Panel, said:
“Pharmacy plays a key role in the delivery of care so it’s disappointing that progress overall to deliver on the Government’s commitments was rated as ‘requires improvement’.
“We’ve found community pharmacies to be at particular risk with the existing funding model unable to prevent some high street pharmacies facing closure and others struggling to provide services in the face of rising demand and increasing costs.
“A Government pledge to move entirely to digital or e-prescribing across the NHS by the end of 2024 was overly ambitious. We found inadequate progress in the delivery of this commitment due to the lack of joined-up digital infrastructure in the NHS and Social Care.
“On workforce, the Government has made no headway with a commitment to better integrate pharmacists within a clinical team with progress rated again as inadequate. When it comes to training and education, we looked at a commitment to roll out a new three-year education and training programme for community and primary care professionals, unfortunately there was insufficient funding available to send staff on courses."
Steve Brine MP, Chair of the Health and Social Committee, said:
“This report from our Expert Panel makes for sobering reading. The Committee is holding a separate inquiry considering what the future of pharmacy could look like because there’s real potential for innovative work and to truly see community pharmacy at least as part of the primary care model.
“Success will rest on resolving challenges around funding, the digital infrastructure, and crucially, workforce skills and training.
“The level of detail about progress by the Government so far will feed into our work and, ultimately, help shape the recommendations we make to Ministers.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/81/health-and-social-care-committee/news/196671/government-progress-on-pharmacy-requires-improvement-warns-expert-panel/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Venture capital needs to venture further, says Treasury Committee24/07/2023 16:25:00
The Treasury Committee today criticises the venture capital industry’s unacceptable failure to invest in firms outside London and the South East or in businesses led by women and ethnic minorities as it calls for rapid change from Government and the sector.
MPs highlight growing importance of defence in High North in new report21/07/2023 16:25:00
The Scottish Affairs Committee calls on the UK Government to re-assess its defence presence in Scotland in the face of new threats in the North Atlantic and High North region, as it publishes the third report of its inquiry into Defence in Scotland.
Endemic problems of seaside towns continue unabated, says new Lords report21/07/2023 15:25:00
The House of Lords Liaison Committee publishes The future of seaside towns Follow-up report.
Concerning pressures on NHS mental health staff causing vicious cycle of staff shortages21/07/2023 13:30:00
The Public Accounts Committee has heard concerning evidence of increasing pressures on NHS mental health staff at a time of spiking demand. In a report published today, it warns that increased workload is leading to burnout for remaining staff, which contributes to a higher rate of staff turnover and a resulting vicious cycle of more staff shortages.
Light and noise pollution are “neglected pollutants” in need of renewed focus20/07/2023 14:25:00
The Committee’s report on artificial light and noise and their impacts on human health concludes that environmental noise and light remain neglected pollutants, are poorly understood and poorly regulated despite their potential to negatively impact human health.
Government tree planting meets less than half its annual targets, despite the growing demands on UK woodland for net zero20/07/2023 09:25:00
Woodland creation is critical for the UK meeting net zero by 2050.
Work and Pensions Committee calls for more employment support to address economic inactivity19/07/2023 16:25:00
Support for helping people into work should be widened to those not on benefits, with a new scheme developed to encourage people to set up their own businesses.
Honour-based abuse will remain hidden unless victim support improves, Women and Equalities Committee warns19/07/2023 13:05:00
So-called honour-based abuse risks remaining a hidden crime without improved victim support and law enforcement focus, the Women and Equalities Committee has warned.