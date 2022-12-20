Government proposes extending licensing hours for the Coronation

Consultation will seek views on extending licensing hours in pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales from 11pm to 1am over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Pub licensing hours are set to be extended under proposals being published by government yesterday (Monday 19 December) to mark His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort’s Coronation, providing an opportunity for our communities to come together and celebrate this historic moment, and support our hospitality industry.

The consultation will propose extending licensing hours from 11pm to 1am from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 May in pubs, clubs and bars in England and Wales.

The Home Secretary, under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, can make an order relaxing licensing hours to mark occasions of “exceptional national significance”, and the Coronation is an occasion which will see our country united in celebration across the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Home Secretary Suella Braverman said:

His Majesty the King’s Coronation will be a historic moment that will see our great nation and the entire Commonwealth joined together in celebration. Our country, and in particular our hospitality industry, has faced many challenges in recent years and the King’s Coronation is an opportunity to give a boost to our local businesses, and celebrate with our local communities. Over the Bank Holiday weekend we can raise a glass to our new monarch, and with our friends and families wish him a long and successful reign.

The extension of licensing hours for the Coronation will be subject to public consultation, and follows the government’s announcement of an additional Bank Holiday on Monday 8 May, with public events and local community celebrations being planned across the country to mark the historic occasion.