Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Government provides boost to horticulture industry with certainty over seasonal workers
45,000 visas for seasonal workers will be available for businesses next year, the Government recently (16 December 2022) confirmed, providing a boost for the UK’s horticulture industry.
The allocation will allow businesses to recruit foreign workers to come to the UK for up to six months through the Seasonal Worker visa route – an uplift of 15,000 compared to what was available to businesses at the start of 2022. This number will be kept under review with the potential to increase by a further 10,000 if necessary, and contingent on sponsors and growers improving and abiding by to worker welfare standards, including ensuring workers are guaranteed a minimum number of paid hours each week.
The first 4,000 visas will be made available to operators next week to ensure that daffodil growers have the labour available for their harvest at the start of the year
The changes will provide certainty for farmers in a boost to British food production and help to tackle the labour shortages and rising input costs which have been affecting countries all around the world.
Alongside expanding the number of visas available, the government will be appointing new scheme operators to help with the efficient operation of the visa route and help safeguard worker welfare. A new team will also focus on ensuring sponsors are abiding by workers’ rights by improving training and processes for compliance inspectors and creating clear policies and guidance for robust action for scheme operators where workers are at risk of exploitation.
Farming Minister Mark Spencer recently said:
Seasonal labour has long been part of the UK’s rural economy, and while it is right that we offer long term support to increase the use of domestic labour, we also need to support businesses on the back of what has been a challenging year for food producers.
That’s why we’ve listened to the UK’s horticulture sector, and today’s announcement will provide our growers with the labour they need to bring in the harvest and continue to put their produce on our tables.
More widely, the Government is taking action to encourage all sectors to make employment more attractive to UK domestic workers. To help with these efforts, Defra is working with industry and DWP to raise awareness of career opportunities within the food and drink sector among UK workers.
The Government is also working to boost automation in the food sector, with £12.5 million recently announced to boost the development of automation and robotic technologies on farms, part of the wider £270 million Farming Innovation Programme to support research and development in agriculture and horticulture. Defra will also respond shortly to the recommendations of a review of automation in horticulture which was published earlier this year.
Further information
- Short term visas of less than 12 months, such as the Seasonal Agricultural Worker visa, do not meet the definition of a long term migrant and, therefore, are not included in net migration figures.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-provides-boost-to-horticulture-industry-with-certainty-over-seasonal-workers
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
UK to continue global leadership on marine protection19/12/2022 15:10:00
The UK will continue as Chair of the Global Ocean Alliance as it calls for more ambition to meet the 30by30 ocean pledge.
New legally binding environment targets set out19/12/2022 14:15:00
Targets to protect our environment, clean up our air and rivers and boost nature have been published.
Breakthrough for nature recovery as billions of finance committed by donors16/12/2022 16:10:00
Donor Joint Statement announced at biodiversity summit sets out billions from international community to protect and restore nature.
Efforts to protect habitat and wildlife around the world boosted by £34 million of UK government funding16/12/2022 13:10:00
Up to £29 million to help developing countries meet ‘30by30’ land target and new funding for conservation projects.
New funding for agriculture and horticulture automation and robotics13/12/2022 15:10:00
Further £12.5 million for projects focused on cutting-edge agriculture and horticulture innovation to boost productivity, reduce labour demands, and create more sustainable farming practices.
Over £3.5m awarded to sustainable fishing projects as new funding round opens13/12/2022 11:20:00
Projects awarded funding in the latest round of the Fisheries Industry Science Partnership (FISP) scheme.
UK reaches agreement on key fish stocks for 202312/12/2022 11:20:00
The UK has reached agreements with the EU and Norway, and wider coastal states, to secure valuable fishing opportunities for the UK fishing industry.
Environment Secretary speech at the Natural History Museum09/12/2022 14:20:00
Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey recently (07 December 2022) delivered a speech at the Natural History Museum to mark the start of the UN nature conference, CBD COP15, in Montreal.