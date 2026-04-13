Government provides major updates on transport data use

The Government has published two documents – the Smart Data Strategy and the Transport Data Action Plan – which outline the vision and actions required for steps that the Government will take for a data‑driven transformation.

The Data Strategy sets the broad context of a horizontal, cross‑economy framework for secure, consented, interoperable data sharing, and identifies transport as a key area of focus. The Strategy highlights the potential for smart data in transport to improve journey planning, reduce emissions, support inclusive travel and enable new digital services with data interoperability as the central pillar.

The Transport Data Action Plan refreshes the 2023 Transport Data Strategy and creates a vision for transport data that is trusted, interoperable and user‑centred, which enables people to make better journeys. It aims to move the sector away from siloed, fragmented data towards a joined‑up, whole‑journey transport system, using shared standards, modern technology and responsible data governance.

Most significantly, it sets out 10 actions across five themes: sharing and access, data standards and quality, skills and culture, user needs, and governance and ethics. These measures include:

A shift towards API‑first data sharing, making transport data easier to integrate into apps, platforms and AI systems

Establishing a consistent transport data standards framework

Stronger alignment with smart data

A sharper focus on user needs

For techUK, 2026 will be a pivotal year for data in transport, we see a significant opportunity for technology, data and mobility innovators to help shape what comes next. Please get in touch to find out more and to play a role in our work on this vital area of policy.