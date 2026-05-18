techUK
|Printable version
Government publish the cyber security breaches survey 2025/2026
The Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025/2026 is an annual report commissioned by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Home Office.
It summarises the annual trends in cyber security awareness, approaches to risk management, prevalence and impact of breaches, incident response and the evolving threat landscape.
This year’s report is broken down into five key chapters:
- Awareness and attitudes
- Approaches to cyber security
- Prevalence and impact of cyber breaches of attacks
- Dealing with cyber breaches or attacks
- Cyber crime
Key findings
One of the key findings from the report is the engagement from board and overall corporate governance. While 72% of businesses consider cyber security a high priority for senior management, a figure consistent with last year’s report, the charity sector saw a drop in the number of senior managers engaging with cyber security. However, over all there was an increase in board level engagement for large businesses from 27% to 31%, reversing a long downward trend.
Awareness of the government’s Cyber Aware campaign increased among microbusinesses and charities. The report also identified growing awareness of the Cyber Governance and Software Security Codes of Practice, following recent efforts by government to promote adoption across industry.
The qualitative findings suggest that a series of high-profile cyber attacks over the past year has elevated cyber risk higher on the corporate agenda. However, this increased awareness has not yet translated into significant changes in behaviour, with little overall increase in cyber insurance uptake or investment in staff training and awareness programmes.
The report also highlighted continuing weaknesses in supply chain risk management. Only one in ten businesses reported reviewing risks associated with their immediate suppliers, while around half assessed risks across their wider supply chain. Levels of engagement varied significantly depending on organisational size.
A new section introduced this year examines organisational adoption of artificial intelligence. Almost half of businesses stated that AI was not currently relevant to their organisation, although medium-sized and large businesses were more likely to be adopting AI tools. Concerns around trust, cost, and return on investment were identified as key factors influencing adoption timelines.
Overall, the report concludes that while awareness of cyber risk continues to improve, there remains considerable work to do to ensure cyber security is consistently treated as a strategic priority by boards and organisations across the UK supply chain.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/government-publish-the-cyber-security-breaches-survey-2025-2026.html
Latest News from
techUK
Neighbourhood Health: ambition, opportunity and delivery challenges for the system18/05/2026 11:10:00
The Government has set out its vision for transforming care through its Neighbourhood Health Framework, supported by NHS England’s latest guidance to Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) on developing Neighbourhood Health Centres (NHCs).
Policing Insight’s new UK Police Digital Experience Survey calls for better IT integration18/05/2026 10:10:00
A survey conducted by Policing Insight, supported by a steering group comprising the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), the Police Federation of England and Wales, the Home Office, and the Police Digital Service, has found that more than half of police officers are dissatisfied with the current provision of digital, data and technology (DDaT) within police forces.
Children Online: What Good Policy Looks Like14/05/2026 15:05:00
The Government's Growing Up in the Online World consultation closes on 26 May. techUK sets out its positions ahead of submitting a formal response.
techUK Analysis: The King’s Speech14/05/2026 13:05:00
What the 2026 legislative agenda means for investment, innovation, and the UK’s digital economy.
UK Government includes Digital ID in Kings Speech- Digital Access to Services Bill14/05/2026 11:10:00
Yesterday’s King’s Speech outlined the government’s legislative priorities for the year ahead, including an upcoming Bill covering digital identity, called the Digital Access to Services Bill. The focus of the Bill is to modernise how citizens interact with public services.
Government publishes annual Cyber Security Sectoral Analysis 202613/05/2026 15:15:00
On the 12 May, the government published the annual Cyber Security Sectoral Analysis 2026 report, sharing insights on the size, growth and focus areas for the UK cyber security sector.
UK-EU reset: Keir Starmer Speech following local elections12/05/2026 13:05:00
Following last week's local elections and the Senedd vote in Wales, Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a reset speech on 11 May morning.
Regulatory Innovation Office Opens Call for Business Insights on Regulatory Barriers11/05/2026 10:05:00
Following a successful pilot in priority sectors, defence and robotics, the Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO)* are seeking insights from businesses to understand the regulatory barriers that are holding back innovation across all science and technology sectors.
Beyond the molecule: how quantum computing and AI are rewriting the rules of drug discovery11/05/2026 09:05:00
Somewhere right now, a promising drug candidate is failing a Phase II clinical trial. It will not make the news, but the costs run into the hundreds of millions. Multiply that across the industry, and you begin to understand why drug discovery, for all its scientific brilliance, remains one of the most economically broken pipelines in modern commerce.