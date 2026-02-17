Government publishes guidance on Supported Housing strategies

The Government has published a statement and guidance on local supported housing strategies under the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023. The full response to the 2025 consultation has yet to be published.

The Needs Assessment work that Homeless Link carried out has been hugely beneficial… enabling us to undertake our commissioning with confidence in our evidence-led approach. - Hull City Council

The guidance sets out the new statutory duty requiring all local housing authorities to assess existing supported housing provision, identify unmet need, forecast future demand, and publish a Supported Housing Strategy by 31 March 2027, with updates every five years.

Authorities must demonstrate clear strategic priorities, partnership working, needs assessments, delivery plans, governance arrangements, annual reporting to MHCLG, and alignment with wider housing, health and social care strategies.

The Statement also confirms £39 million in new burdens funding to support councils in preparing for strategy development and future licensing and oversight responsibilities.

Homeless Link are already supporting councils

We were pleased to see our work with Hull City Council featured in the Government guidance and the LGA advice to local authorities as an example of best practice. When the initial pilots were announced in 2022, our consultancy team worked with Hull City Council to deliver a supported housing needs assessment to inform their strategy and commissioning approach. We are now delighted to be working with them again to provide an updated picture of supported accommodation in their area. The council said:

To date, we have supported 10% of local authorities to strengthen their understanding of local supported accommodation provision and future need. By carrying out this work, Homeless Link can ensure that the interests of the whole homelessness sector are considered. We always recommend a collaborative, partnership approach and seek to demonstrate the value of all providers, whether commissioned or otherwise.

