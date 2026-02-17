Homeless Link
|Printable version
Government publishes guidance on Supported Housing strategies
The Government has published a statement and guidance on local supported housing strategies under the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023. The full response to the 2025 consultation has yet to be published.
The Needs Assessment work that Homeless Link carried out has been hugely beneficial… enabling us to undertake our commissioning with confidence in our evidence-led approach. - Hull City Council
The guidance sets out the new statutory duty requiring all local housing authorities to assess existing supported housing provision, identify unmet need, forecast future demand, and publish a Supported Housing Strategy by 31 March 2027, with updates every five years.
Authorities must demonstrate clear strategic priorities, partnership working, needs assessments, delivery plans, governance arrangements, annual reporting to MHCLG, and alignment with wider housing, health and social care strategies.
The Statement also confirms £39 million in new burdens funding to support councils in preparing for strategy development and future licensing and oversight responsibilities.
Homeless Link are already supporting councils
We were pleased to see our work with Hull City Council featured in the Government guidance and the LGA advice to local authorities as an example of best practice. When the initial pilots were announced in 2022, our consultancy team worked with Hull City Council to deliver a supported housing needs assessment to inform their strategy and commissioning approach. We are now delighted to be working with them again to provide an updated picture of supported accommodation in their area. The council said:
“The Needs Assessment work that Homeless Link carried out has been hugely beneficial… enabling us to undertake our commissioning with confidence in our evidence-led approach.”
To date, we have supported 10% of local authorities to strengthen their understanding of local supported accommodation provision and future need. By carrying out this work, Homeless Link can ensure that the interests of the whole homelessness sector are considered. We always recommend a collaborative, partnership approach and seek to demonstrate the value of all providers, whether commissioned or otherwise.
If you would like to discuss how we can support your area to prepare for the new regulatory requirements, please get in touch with our Consultancy Team
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/government-publishes-guidance-on-supported-housing-strategies/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Homeless Link hosts UK Right to Food Commission online workshop17/02/2026 13:33:00
On Monday 16th March between 2:30 – 4:00pm Homeless Link will host an online workshop on behalf of the UK Right to Food Commission.
Homelessness Strategy falls short on addressing deep homelessness and health links17/02/2026 11:10:00
Our comment piece for Inside Housing discusses how our Unhealthy State of Homelessness report can help ensure the government’s strategy breaks the cycle of worsening ill health and homelessness.
New report indicates growing levels of refugee homelessness16/02/2026 10:10:00
A BBC report published last week indicates that there has been a five-fold increase in the number of refugee households who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in the last four years.
Aspiring Leaders achieves ILM recognition11/02/2026 14:10:00
We’re proud to announce that our newest programme, Aspiring Leaders, has been approved as ILM Recognised by ILM, the UK’s leading specialist provider of leadership qualifications.
Updates on asylum move-on period03/02/2026 13:20:00
Following a recent legal challenge, any person at risk of homelessness because of having to leave their asylum accommodation can apply for an extension of up to 56 days until at least 28th February.
New statistics show rising London street homelessness02/02/2026 11:10:00
New rough sleeping statistics reveal appalling rises in London street homelessness
Funding available via People's Postcode Lottery Trusts. Priority for Charities Under £250K.15/01/2026 10:10:00
Six Trusts across England, Scotland and Wales are awarding funds to support hundreds of good causes thanks to players of the People's Postcode Lottery. All Trusts support the same causes; preventing or reducing the impact of poverty, supporting marginalised groups and/or tackling inequality and improving mental health by actively supporting specific mental health issues.
Launch of consultation to expand access to naloxone07/01/2026 11:20:00
The government has announced proposals to widen access to naloxone, launching a UK-wide consultation on 29th December 2025 that will run until 9th March 2026. This initiative seeks to increase the availability of both take-home naloxone and naloxone for emergency use.