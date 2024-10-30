Government publishes its response to the CMA housebuilding Market study

CTSI welcomes the clarity provided in the Government’s response to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) market study into housebuilding calling for a single mandatory consumer code and a new homes ombudsman scheme.

Government has accepted the recommendations in the CMA’s reportpublished in February 2024.

The Government has also indicated that a number of the recommendations will require further work, and possibly consultation, with no confirmed timeframe as yet. This means there are no immediate changes to current new homes codes, so it is business as usual for the moment. We will engage with Government and key stakeholders to continue to highlight the vital role an independent and impartial Code Scheme can play in achieving Government’s aims in the housebuilding sector. We will ensure consumers’ interests are the top priority in discussions regarding any mandatory code and new homes ombudsman scheme. It will be important to engage home builders of all sizes to ensure effective independent compliance checking and to encourage continuous improvement across the sector as this will help improve build quality and protect consumers.

John Herriman, Chief Executive of CTSI, said: “We support the Government’s aim of ensuring high quality and fair building and sales practices in the new housing market whilst committing to build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years.

“A new home is one of the biggest purchases that a consumer will make in their lifetime. The independent Approved Code Scheme, originally set up by the Labour Government and the Office of Fair Trading in 2001 is now administered by CTSI and has a vital role in assuring consumers that the businesses they deal with are committed to prioritising home-buyers’ interests and customer service.

“Codes of practice approved under the Scheme require businesses to commit to continuous improvement in standards and to offer home-buyers mandatory access to redress through independently approved Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) providers when things go wrong.

“We believe no sector should police itself. The Approved Code Scheme ensures that there is independent oversight, free from the interests of industry, by ensuring the independent vetting of home-builders.”