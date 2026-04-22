National Archives
|Printable version
Government publishes national vision for archives in England
The government has published ‘Archives at the Heart of Society’, a new national vision for archives in England.
Bromsgrove School Archives (photography: Richard Stonehouse)
Facilitated by The National Archives in our role as sector lead, the vision sets out a shared long‑term framework to ensure archives are used and valued by everyone, now and for generations to come.
It is shaped around three core themes that will guide archive services, funders and partners across England:
- Sustainability – Supporting archives to be financially, environmentally and organisationally resilient, enabling them to care for collections and services over the long term.
- Accessibility – Reducing barriers to access so that archives are easy to discover and use online and in person, enabling more people to engage with collections wherever they are.
- Inclusivity – Ensuring archives better reflect the diversity of lived experience in England, and actively engaging communities that have historically been under‑represented in collections and practice.
Saul Nassé, Chief Executive of The National Archives, yesterday said:
“Archives hold an essential role at the heart of our society – preserving our collective memory. As the Government lead for the archives sector in England, we are committed to bringing this new vision to life.”
As sector lead, The National Archives will support delivery of Archives at the Heart of Society through a series of new programmes designed to help embed the vision’s themes across the sector. Firstly, a new National Touring and Supported Regional Loan programme will help bring nationally important collections to communities across England. Alongside this, a multi-year leadership programme with the Archives and Records Association will strengthen skills and advocacy across the archive workforce. A Belonging and Placemaking programme will also provide grants and create an inclusive Archival Practice network to deepen community engagement nationwide.
Read the full vision here: The Government’s vision for archives in England – Archives sector
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/news/government-publishes-national-vision-for-archives-in-england/
Latest News from
National Archives
Exhibition to explore the making of America to feature rare Declaration of Independence21/04/2026 11:15:00
A major exhibition exploring the birth of the United States of America to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on 4 July 2026.
Addressing offensive terminology in our catalogue08/04/2026 14:15:00
The National Archives’ catalogue is continuously updated and improved. As part of this work, colleagues are addressing offensive terminology within catalogue descriptions. This blog discusses how we're doing this to make sure the catalogue is accurate, accessible and helpful to archive users.
Introducing export templates: Customise DROID exports without external tools30/03/2026 14:15:00
Digital Record Object Identification, or DROID, is free software we've developed that helps archives with their digital preservation workflows.
Help us improve Government Licensing guidance23/02/2026 16:15:00
The National Archives oversees the UK Government Licensing Framework, helping both public sector information providers and people who re-use this data to understand their rights and responsibilities. We need both groups to participate in user research to make sure we are meeting your needs.
Researching Love Letters16/02/2026 16:15:00
From 24 January to 12 April 2026, The National Archives is hosting the exhibition 'Love Letters', exploring 500 years of expressions of love.
Prototyping digital technology for collaboration and exploration12/02/2026 16:15:00
Digital researcher Bernard Ogden reflects on using experimental technology to foster co-learning between digital and collection experts at Wellcome Collection.
Subhas Chandra Bose and India at war10/02/2026 09:15:00
What did the Second World War look, feel and sound like in India? This blog combines oral testimony with The National Archives’ documents to explore Subhas Chandra Bose's impact on India from 1939–1945.
Pupils in North East England get hands-on with history28/01/2026 11:15:00
Our first education service delivered locally with North East Museums will allow young people in North East England to work with our historic records without having to travel to London.