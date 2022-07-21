Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
|Printable version
Government publishes proposals for package of transitional measures to support research and innovation sector affected by Horizon Europe delays
Government sets out a new package of transitional measures to ensure the stability and continuity of funding for researchers and businesses.
The government yesterday set out a new package of transitional measures to ensure the stability and continuity of funding for researchers and businesses, which will come into force if the UK is not able to associate to Horizon Europe – the EU’s research and innovation funding programme.
The UK government agreed in December 2020 to associate to Horizon, Copernicus, Euratom Research & Training, and Fusion for Energy as part of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement, and it remains the UK’s position that association would benefit all parties, enabling countries across Europe to work together on shared challenges.
However, in light of the EU’s continued delays, the UK has made clear that should association not be completed, our priority is to protect and support the research and innovation (R&I) sector, with the funding allocated for association being re-directed to new R&D programmes, including those designed to support international partnerships.
Transitional measures will ensure there is no funding gap for the R&D sector, and will provide immediate funding opportunities for researchers, institutions and businesses while longer term measures are established.
The transitional measures set out yesterday include:
- the UK Guarantee scheme already in operation
- funding for successful, in-flight UK-based applicants to Horizon
- uplifts to existing UK talent schemes
- uplifts to innovation funding and support for businesses, in particular SMEs
- uplifts to international innovation schemes to support international business collaborations
- funding for research institutions most affected by the loss of Horizon Europe’s talent funding
- continued Third Country Participation in Horizon Europe
The measures will be delivered by trusted and experienced UK bodies, using existing and well-established UK funding and support mechanisms, and will be ready to launch if the UK is unable to associate to Horizon Europe.
Yesterday’s publication also sets out a preliminary vision for a long term, alternative programme to Horizon should it be required, which will focus on four main themes to complement our existing R&D investments: Talent, End to End Innovation, Global Collaboration and investments in the R&D system.
The long-term programme will be established as quickly as possible, and the government is already in conversation with researchers and businesses to determine priorities for a programme that would help build on UK strengths and develop new capabilities, while distributing resource and support for the sector right across the country, in line with the Levelling Up agenda. Our detailed proposals will be published in due course.
The government is also developing a comprehensive plan of alternatives to Euratom R&T, Fusion for Energy, and Copernicus programmes, including interim measures.
Read the full details of the transitional measures.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-publishes-proposals-for-package-of-transitional-measures-to-support-research-and-innovation-sector-affected-by-horizon-europe-delays
Latest News from
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
New law in place to allow businesses to hire agency workers to plug staffing gaps caused by strike action21/07/2022 16:10:00
A new law is now in place that will enable businesses impacted by industrial action to plug staffing gaps with agency workers.
Independent review of UKRI published20/07/2022 16:05:00
Independent review of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), led by Sir David Grant, published by Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy.
Further support for small businesses feeling the squeeze as £4.5 billion Recovery Loan Scheme extended20/07/2022 15:05:00
The Government has extended a vital support scheme offering Government-backed loans to small businesses for a further two years
Update on the proposed acquisition of Meggitt plc by Parker-Hannifin Corporation20/07/2022 14:05:00
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng updates on the proposed acquisition of Meggitt plc by Parker-Hannifin Corporation.
Intergalactic investment: government boosts space tech funding to cut carbon emissions and improve energy security20/07/2022 13:05:00
Funding for pioneering new space technologies will help to cut carbon emissions, improve energy security and enhance the UK’s reputation as a science superpower.
Government fund to accelerate nuclear fuel supply opens19/07/2022 12:15:00
£75 million Nuclear Fuel Fund opens to boost production of fuel for reactors.
Innovation heavyweights appointed to lead new Advanced Research and Invention Agency19/07/2022 11:15:00
Ilan Gur and Matt Clifford MBE appointed as CEO and Chair of new Advanced Research and Invention Agency.
New aerospace innovation to propel UK to growth and greener skies backed by £273 million18/07/2022 14:20:00
Solar powered aircraft, ultra-efficient wings and medical treatment carrying drones are just some of the technologies the government will back.
Cash boost for millions of workers as government backs new law to ensure all staff keep their tips18/07/2022 11:20:00
Government backs new reforms making it unlawful for employers to withhold tips from staff.