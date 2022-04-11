techUK
|Printable version
Government publishes the Goldacre Review into the use of health data
The government recently (07 April 2022) published the Goldacre Review into how to improve safety and security in the use of health data for research and analysis.
The final report, which makes 185 recommendations that would benefit patients and the healthcare sector, was commissioned in February 2021 and will inform and sit alongside the NHS Data Strategy.
After stressing the untapped power and potential of NHS data, accumulated for tens of millions of patients over 73 years, the report begins by setting out the strategic and technical blockers behind the government’s ambition to deliver better, broader, and safer use of NHS data for analysis and research.
One of the primary blockers is the current system of small, disjointed data projects that result in increased costs, duplication, and risk. In their place, it proposes a greater focus on well-designed platforms that enable people to curate, manage, clean, reshape and prepare raw data whilst ensuring public trust through security and transparency.
“For less than the cost of digitising one hospital the system can have the secure data platforms and workforce needed to realise the full value of NHS data, driving research, health service improvement, and innovation.”
Beyond platforms and security, other recommendations concern open working methods, data curation and knowledge management, NHS data analysts, governance, and approaches and strategy. Many of these involve the use of ‘Trusted Research Environments’ (secure analytics platforms) and are underpinned by a renewed emphasis on open data, common standards, cross-boundaries collaboration, and adequate funding and training for the workforce.
The government’s response to the report is due to be published in its upcoming health and social care data strategy, the draft of which can be found here.
If you have any further questions, please don’t hesitate to contact Rory Daniels, techUK’s Programme Manager for Social Care, at rory.daniels@techuk.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/government-publishes-the-goldacre-review-into-the-use-of-health-data.html
Latest News from
techUK
Guest blog: Delivering digital strategy for the public sector11/04/2022 15:20:00
Isobel Croot, Head of Strategic Services at dxw, explores the huge part that strategy plays in the building and delivery of vital public services.
UK to host NATO Defence Innovation Headquarters11/04/2022 11:25:00
The UK will partner with Estonia on the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) programme.
The Energy Security Strategy08/04/2022 15:25:00
The government yesterday published its plans for Britain’s energy independence – long anticipated energy security strategy.
Nominations Open: techUK / UKspace STC Vice Chair Election08/04/2022 11:25:00
techUK is delighted to invite nominations for the position of Vice Chair of the Satellite Telecommunications Committee (STC).
2022 AI Campaign Week07/04/2022 16:25:00
The 2022 techUK AI Campaign Week will take place 29th April – 6th May, and we can’t wait to get you involved!
More must be done to break gender bias in the EdTech industry07/04/2022 10:10:00
Sian Wilson, Executive Director of Commercial at The Skills Network provides tips to the tech sector on tackling bias.
West Midlands Tech Review05/04/2022 11:25:00
On Tuesday 29th March Birmingham Tech published their West Midlands Tech Review and a guest list of 500 people from the tech sector joined them in Birmingham University’s Great Hall for a celebration event.
How data is driving efforts towards greater financial inclusion04/04/2022 16:15:00
techUK member, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions' new analysis creates a comprehensive picture of UK financial exclusion.