Government publishes UK security export statistics 2024

On 16 December 2025, the UK government published the UK Security Export Statistics 2024, outlining the latest trends in the security sector’s international sales. The report highlights cyber security as the dominant segment of UK security exports, underlining its expanding global importance.

Overview of the UK Security Export Statistics 2024

The analysis, based on company reports and other research, was conducted by Westlands Advisory under contract to the Department for Business and Trade, with input from historical data also provided by Frost & Sullivan. Data for this report was drawn from a range of sources, detailed in the report’s methodology.

Key findings

Cyber security accounted for 67% of total UK security export revenue in 2024, significantly outpacing other technology segments.

Cyber security exports were valued at £8.6 billion, growing 18.9% on the previous year and more than double the value of physical security exports (£4.3 billion).

Over the period from 2016 to 2024, cyber security exports rose from £1.5 billion to £8.6 billion, reflecting sustained long-term growth.

Europe remained the largest export destination, accounting for 51% of UK security exports in 2024, with cyber security comprising the majority of this figure at 55%. North America follows second as a key export destination.

Why is this relevant?

These statistics are reflective of broader national and international focus on digital resilience, cyber defence, and protection against hybrid threats, which continue to shape government, industry, and geopolitical priorities.

Monitoring the export performance of the cyber security sector provides critical insight into the UK’s competitive strengths and role as sector influencer. Continued growth in this area also illustrates not only economic value but the strategic export potential of UK-based security technology.

techUK remains committed to working closely with government and members to support continued growth of the UK’s cyber security sector – both domestically and internationally.