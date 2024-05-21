Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Government publishes updated guidance on national security powers
Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, publishes updated guidance on the use of powers under the National Security and Investment Act (2021).
- Government gives more guidance on use of the National Security and Investment Act (2021)
- Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, says updates create “a predictable foundation for future investment, which will help deliver on our plan to grow the economy.”
- Updated section 3 statement better explains how the Deputy Prime Minister expects to exercise the power under the NSI Act to call-in certain acquisitions for scrutiny.
- Further Market Guidance provides additional information on the application of the NSI Act to the higher education sector and other topics.
The Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, has today published updated guidance on the National Security and Investment Act (2021) to provide further clarity for institutions, businesses, and their advisers while protecting national security.
Today’s publication fulfils a commitment made by the Deputy Prime Minister in a speech delivered last month at Chatham House. He promised to publish updated guidance about his national security powers to ensure the NSI Act remains as supportive of investment as possible by giving stakeholders the information they need to plan ahead.
The updates include a new ‘section 3 statement’ that sets out how the Deputy Prime Minister expects to exercise powers under the NSI Act to call-in certain acquisitions for scrutiny. This is the first time the statement has been updated since the legislation came into force in January 2022.
The new statement builds on the previous version by giving more information to better explain how the Secretary of State has used, and will continue to use, the Act’s powers. Specific updates include:
- Trigger events – including the circumstances in which certain acquisitions could be considered under the NSI Act, including the incorporation of new entities and formation of joint ventures.
- The targets of acquisitions – including how the Government may consider technology transfer risks when reviewing asset acquisitions.
- Acquirers – including where the Government may see risk from UK acquirers or acquirers that have previously been cleared through the NSI system.
- How decisions are made – including improved examples of how the Government assesses target risk, acquirer risk and control risk
The Government has also published additional Market Guidance about the operation of the NSI Act. This includes guidance on how the NSI Act can apply to outward direct investment and specific information for universities, helping academics to decide when to notify acquisitions to the ISU, including new examples.
The updated guidance has been compiled following extensive consultation with stakeholders through the NSI Act Call for Evidence that the Deputy Prime Minister launched in November 2023.
The NSI Act gives the Government powers to scrutinise and intervene in business transactions, such as takeovers, to protect national security, while providing businesses and investors with the certainty and transparency they need to do business in the UK. To date, the Government has reviewed over 1,700 notifications and made 22 necessary and proportionate final orders under the Act to protect our national security.
Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, said:
We’re committed to protecting the UK’s national security while making sure we remain the best place in the world to invest. Today I’m publishing more guidance for businesses to give them a better understanding of the National Security and Investment Act (2021), fulfilling my commitment to use our national security powers in a precise and proportionate way. By being transparent with businesses, we’re creating a predictable foundation for future investment, which will help deliver on our plan to grow the economy.
National Security and Investment: Market Guidance, May 2024
National Security and Investment: Statement for the purposes of Section 3:
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-publishes-updated-guidance-on-national-security-powers
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
“Trailblazing” councils save millions working with government counter fraud squad16/05/2024 10:05:00
Minister Neville-Rolfe yesterday convened counter fraud experts representing 13 local authorities across the country to share best practice in the fight on fraud.
More public institutions can apply for a portrait of The King13/05/2024 15:20:00
Hospitals, coastguard operations centres, job centres, universities and Church of England churches can now claim a free official portrait of King Charles III
Reforms piloted to link pay to results in the Civil Service09/05/2024 15:20:00
New measures to improve performance and ensure the civil service can recruit and retain the best talent were announced this morning by Minister for the Cabinet Office, John Glen at the Reform Think Tank Annual Conference at the BT Tower in London.
Rebecca Hilsenrath is confirmed as the acting Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman07/05/2024 15:10:05
Rebecca Hilsenrath is confirmed as the acting Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman from 18 April 2024.
Scale AI Expands Global Footprint with New United Kingdom Headquarters07/05/2024 10:20:00
Scale AI, the data infrastructure company for AI, has selected London as the location for its first international headquarters, reinforcing the company’s mission to accelerate the development of AI globally.
Digital record of the Coronation unveiled for the first time in history03/05/2024 11:20:00
The Coronation Roll is the official record of the Monarch’s accession and crowning.
Government makes next set of crucial changes to improve biosecurity at UK's trade border30/04/2024 11:22:00
Today (30 April 2024), the Government is strengthening its trade border to better detect pests and diseases from imported products.
Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework: joint statement, 25 April 202429/04/2024 12:20:00
The UK Government and European Commission recently (26 April 2024) gave a statement after the Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework meeting.
Government to launch new consultation to protect UK universities from security threats29/04/2024 11:20:00
The Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, recently (26 April 2024) announced his intention to launch a consultation on measures to protect UK universities from national security threats posed by foreign states.