Government re-affirms city status of Gibraltar

A full, up-to-date list of cities in the United Kingdom, its Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories has been published.

The UK Government yesterday (Monday 29 August) re-affirm the city status of Gibraltar, as granted by Queen Victoria, confirming its special status in the Realms of Her Majesty the Queen and the family of the United Kingdom, the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.

The Government has undertaken detailed research in the National Archives and established that the City of Gibraltar was granted city status by Queen Victoria in 1842 but was omitted from the list of recognised cities. A newly-published record of 81 recognised cities confirms its place among the official list.

This status is testament to the close relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, 99% of Gibraltarians reaffirmed their commitment to British sovereignty in a referendum of 2002.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

It is excellent to see official recognition given to the City of Gibraltar, a huge accolade to its rich history and dynamism. This official recognition re-affirms Gibraltar’s special status in the Realms of Her Majesty, and rightly signifies the pride that Gibraltarians feel for their community and their distinctive heritage.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse said:

The cities in this list are incredibly rich with history and culture, and the local people of those areas are rightly very proud to see their city’s significance put to paper. I’m hopeful people based in these places, particularly the new cities, can reap the benefits of their home’s increased global standing and that it will attract more inward investment for local businesses.

In the year of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the updated list is being published following the award of eight new grants of city status earlier this year and the award to Southend-on-Sea in honour of Sir David Amess MP.

The full list of recognised cities from the Overseas Territories include Hamilton (Bermuda), Jamestown (Saint Helena) and Stanley (Falkland Islands) which was awarded the status as part of the Platinum Jubilee competition.

The publication will also highlight those cities which have received the honour of Lord Mayoralty or Lord Provostship.

Notes to editors

Gibraltar has been British in perpetuity under the Treaty of Utrecht of 1713. When the City of Gibraltar was awarded city status in 1842, it was awarded under Diocesan Letters Patent and not under the normal City Status Letters Patent. Therefore the City of Gibraltar never ended up on the Home Office’s official list of recognised cities.

The UK Government would like to thank Bluemantle Pursuivant for his assistance in bring this matter to its attention.