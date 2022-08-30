Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Government re-affirms city status of Gibraltar
A full, up-to-date list of cities in the United Kingdom, its Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories has been published.
The UK Government yesterday (Monday 29 August) re-affirm the city status of Gibraltar, as granted by Queen Victoria, confirming its special status in the Realms of Her Majesty the Queen and the family of the United Kingdom, the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.
The Government has undertaken detailed research in the National Archives and established that the City of Gibraltar was granted city status by Queen Victoria in 1842 but was omitted from the list of recognised cities. A newly-published record of 81 recognised cities confirms its place among the official list.
This status is testament to the close relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, 99% of Gibraltarians reaffirmed their commitment to British sovereignty in a referendum of 2002.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
It is excellent to see official recognition given to the City of Gibraltar, a huge accolade to its rich history and dynamism.
This official recognition re-affirms Gibraltar’s special status in the Realms of Her Majesty, and rightly signifies the pride that Gibraltarians feel for their community and their distinctive heritage.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse said:
The cities in this list are incredibly rich with history and culture, and the local people of those areas are rightly very proud to see their city’s significance put to paper.
I’m hopeful people based in these places, particularly the new cities, can reap the benefits of their home’s increased global standing and that it will attract more inward investment for local businesses.
In the year of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the updated list is being published following the award of eight new grants of city status earlier this year and the award to Southend-on-Sea in honour of Sir David Amess MP.
The full list of recognised cities from the Overseas Territories include Hamilton (Bermuda), Jamestown (Saint Helena) and Stanley (Falkland Islands) which was awarded the status as part of the Platinum Jubilee competition.
The publication will also highlight those cities which have received the honour of Lord Mayoralty or Lord Provostship.
Notes to editors
Gibraltar has been British in perpetuity under the Treaty of Utrecht of 1713. When the City of Gibraltar was awarded city status in 1842, it was awarded under Diocesan Letters Patent and not under the normal City Status Letters Patent. Therefore the City of Gibraltar never ended up on the Home Office’s official list of recognised cities.
The UK Government would like to thank Bluemantle Pursuivant for his assistance in bring this matter to its attention.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-re-affirms-city-status-of-gibraltar
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
COP26 President to attend the G20 Climate and Environment Ministerial in Indonesia30/08/2022 12:10:00
Alok Sharma will attend the G20 Environment Ministerial in Bali, Indonesia
Infected Blood victims to receive £100,000 interim compensation payment17/08/2022 11:05:00
Thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal will each receive an interim compensation payment of £100,000
Minister announces new measures to bolster UK's resilience17/08/2022 09:10:00
Lead Minister for Resilience and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Kit Malthouse MP, announced new measures to bolster the UK's resilience.
Ministers accelerating action on winter pressures11/08/2022 11:10:00
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse yesterday gathered ministers to accelerate work on tackling winter pressures.
UK Minister visits Japan ahead of Osaka Expo 202505/08/2022 13:38:00
Cabinet Office Minister Nigel Adams visited Tokyo and Osaka last week to confirm the UK’s commitment to the Osaka Kansai Expo 2025.
Guidance to support public sector investments in location data04/08/2022 12:20:00
Geospatial Commission publishes new guidance on how to assess the economic, social and environmental value of investments in location data by the public sector.
Government launches fraud squad03/08/2022 13:20:00
The Public Sector Fraud Authority has been launched by the government.
£12million funding boost for cutting-edge government projects02/08/2022 16:05:00
16 government projects have been awarded funding to help test and evaluate new approaches
Ministers take action to tackle travel disruption01/08/2022 10:43:00
Ministers from across government have introduced a package of new measures to tackle travel disruption, helping to minimise the impact of ongoing rail and underground strikes and prevent long queues for passengers crossing the Channel.