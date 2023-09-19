Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Government rejects MPs’ calls to legally define honour-based abuse
The Government has rejected calls by MPs to introduce a statutory definition of so-called honour-based abuse, despite warnings that it risks remaining a hidden crime without improved understanding of its complexities among frontline agencies and better victim support.
UK Parliament/Elspeth Keep
- Read the full report (HTML)
- Read the full report (PDF)
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
The Women and Equalities Committee’s report, published in June, found significant support for a shared legal definition of honour-based abuse, which it said would improve social and professional understanding and ultimately help to bring abusers to justice.
While so-called honour-based abuse can take a variety of forms, it is widely understood as an abuser’s perceived defence of the honour of their community, family or culture. Figures published earlier this year show offences increased in England and Wales for a second consecutive year. Evidence from the Committee’s inquiry suggests that victims’ reluctance to come forward means the true figure is likely to be higher.
The Committee heard that victims with insecure immigration status were often deterred from reporting crimes committed against them for fear of being subject to immigration enforcement action. In its response, the Government rejected the Committee’s calls to remove this threat to encourage victims to come forward.
The Committee’s report echoed concerns expressed by women’s organisations on the Government’s decision to reserve Article 59 of the Istanbul Convention, highlighting that it aggravates existing barriers for victims who are migrants with have no access to public funds.
The Committee additionally called for such migrants to have access to the Destitute Domestic Violence Concession scheme and Domestic Violence Indefinite Leave to Remain. The Government failed to address those points in its response but noted that it will communicate its decision on the future of the reservation in due course.
Chair comment
Committee Chair, Caroline Nokes MP, recently said:
“We are disappointed the Government has rejected our call to introduce a statutory definition of honour-based abuse, similar to the domestic abuse definition in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021. Ministers have said such a definition is unnecessary despite findings from our inquiry showing significant variation in understanding across statutory agencies.
“The development of effective strategies to combat honour-based abuse is currently hampered by inadequate data collection. A statutory definition would help police officers and other frontline agencies recognise and record incidents of honour-based abuse accurately and consistently. This matters, a lack of data makes it difficult to identify where honour-based abuse occurs, in what forms, and importantly who is most at risk.
“The Government is taking welcome steps in its efforts to tackle honour-based abuse and there is no doubt the issue is being taken seriously, but it is clear that opportunities to protect victims are being missed and victims are deterred from reporting the crimes committed against them.
“Without stronger assurances, people who speak-up about their abuse could risk immigration enforcement action. It is already extraordinarily difficult for victims to seek help, without the Government maintaining conditions for abusers to threaten victims into silence. It requires immense bravery for victims to come forward, in many cases they only have one chance to do so, we must do all we can to help them.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/328/women-and-equalities-committee/news/197412/government-rejects-mps-calls-to-legally-define-honourbased-abuse/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Government must better guide and support Whitehall to reset failing projects18/09/2023 15:05:00
The resetting of failing major programmes by Whitehall is made more difficult by a lack of guidance and structure from Government.
The Committee on Standards has released a report on the conduct of Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP18/09/2023 12:05:00
This report arises from an investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards into whether Mr Sunak had breached paragraph 13 of the 2023 Code of Conduct for Members, relating to the confidentiality of the Commissioner's investigations.
Legislation needed to continue great British success story of self-driving vehicles15/09/2023 15:15:00
The Transport Committee publishes its report on the future of self-driving vehicles (SDVs) and how the Government should approach their introduction to the UK’s roads.
More should be done to promote Scotland globally ‘beyond the tartan’ but positive signs of collaboration between governments, MPs find13/09/2023 16:15:00
MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee found evidence the UK and Scottish Governments often collaborate well when promoting Scotland’s interests abroad but more work is needed to highlight modern Scottish successes in sectors such as Science and Space.
Office for Students underperforming amid looming crisis in higher education13/09/2023 15:10:00
The Committee’s report on the Office for Students (OfS) finds that the regulator has poor relations with providers and students, a controlling and arbitrary approach to regulation, and lacks independence from the Government.
Government rejects calls to improve accountability of Whitehall’s non-executive directors12/09/2023 16:25:00
The Government has rejected calls by MPs to strengthen the accountability and transparency measures governing Whitehall’s non-executive directors (NEDs), a role designed to provide independent scrutiny and oversee the work of Government departments.
Government rejects action to boost NHS specialist digital workforce06/09/2023 15:15:00
Ministers have rejected a call by the Committee to pay higher salaries to boost the NHS’s digital workforce to allow it to compete with the private sector.
Final proposals on parliamentary advice and services published05/09/2023 14:05:00
The Conduct Committee has today published its fifth report of the 2022-23 Session.
AI offers significant opportunities but twelve governance challenges must be addressed says Science, Innovation and Technology Committee31/08/2023 13:05:00
The explosive development of Artificial intelligence (AI) has outpaced the development of policies to ensure that its benefits are achieved and harms avoided.