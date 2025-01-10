Government removes highest number of illegal migrants in 5 years

The government's target to drive removal of foreign criminals and immigration offenders to highest level since 2018 has been smashed, with 16,400 people removed.

The government’s pledge to deliver the highest rate of removals since 2018 has been surpassed, with a surge in returns activity since the election leading to 16,400 people with no right to be in the UK being removed.

Since the government came to office, enforced returns are up 24% compared to the same 12 months prior and Britain’s streets have been made safer with the removal of 2,580 foreign criminals – a 23% increase on last year.

Bespoke charter flights have removed immigration offenders to countries around the world, including 4 of the biggest returns flights in the UK’s history carrying more than 800 people. Individuals removed since the election include criminals convicted of drug offences, theft, rape and murder.

By restarting asylum processing to help clear the backlog and redeploying 1,000 staff to work on immigration enforcement, the government has been able to achieve this level of removals within 6 months of coming to office.

The ramp up reverses the dramatic decline in removals seen over the past 10 years and, as part of the government’s Plan for Change, is working to fix the foundations of a broken immigration system.

Today, Thursday 9 January, the government also announced the introduction of a new sanctions regime designed to prevent, combat, deter and disrupt irregular migration, holding accountable those making money by putting lives at risk in the Channel.

The world first regime will allow the UK to target individuals and entities enabling dangerous journeys and disrupt the gangs’ finances to make it harder for them to operate. This will boost our ability to prevent and combat irregular migration.

To see first-hand how law enforcement leverages public-private partnerships to stop criminals benefitting from dirty money, Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited City of London Police today. The new sanctions regime will be an additional tool to target those who law enforcement and criminal justice are not currently able to reach.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

This government was elected on a promise of change – and within just 6 months we have redeployed resources for a scheme that returned just 4 volunteers and instead worked to remove 16,400 people with no right to be here. Our message to those wanting to come here illegally is clear – you are wasting your money putting your trust in these vile gangs and will be returned swiftly. No more gimmicks. This government is delivering for working people as we restore order to the asylum system through our Plan for Change.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

This government inherited a broken asylum and immigration system. We are taking swift action to increase enforcement and returns of those with no right to be here. We will continue our crack down on illegal working and make progress with clearing the asylum backlog. We have now exceeded our pledge to get returns to the highest level in half a decade. Our priority is to ensure the rules are respected and enforced. As part of the Plan for Change, in 2025 we will go further, introducing new legislation to disrupt criminal smuggling networks and working through the Border Security Command to bring these criminal gangs to justice.

In addition to the returns target, following a crackdown on dodgy car washes, nail bars and construction sites, illegal working visits and action against exploitative employers has soared since the government came into power, with 32% more visits and 29% more arrests compared to the same period last year. Biometric kits and body worn cameras will be rolled out to frontline Immigration Enforcement teams throughout 2025 to boost arrests and prosecutions.

Today’s figures follow 6 months of action to restore order to our immigration system, strengthen border security and disrupt smuggling gangs. Since the election we have established the new Border Security Command, announced £150million of game changing investment to fund new technology and hundreds of specialist investigators, and agreed a new anti-smuggling action plan with G7 countries.

As part of the government’s reset of international relations, we’ve boosted the UK’s presence at Europol and struck a landmark deal on border security with Iraq to disrupt the gangs at source.

Asylum caseworker productivity is also up, with asylum interviews increasing tenfold, as plans to speed up decision making, clear the backlog and swiftly remove those whose claims are rejected gain pace.

Looking ahead to this year, the government will also introduce landmark border security legislation to empower law enforcement with the tools they need to dismantle the gangs.