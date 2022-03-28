Government responds to Committee’s report on digital regulation

The Government agrees with the Communications and Digital Committee, chaired by Baroness Stowell of Beeston, that more joined up working is needed between various agencies when it comes to regulating the digital space. This comes as part of their official response to the Committee’s recent report published in January 2022: Digital regulation: joined-up and accountable.

The Committee welcomes the Government’s recognition of the need for enhanced horizon-scanning and coordination across the CMA, FCA, ICO and Ofcom. The Government also agrees with the Committee that greater consolidation and join-up is needed to maximise and share insights generated within government, regulators, industry and academia.

Chair’s comment

Baroness Stowell of Beeston, chair of the Committee said:

“It’s imperative that regulators keep pace with rapid changes in technology as they affect different sectors of the economy. I’m pleased to see that the Government agrees that more joined up working and thinking is required in order to protect consumers and the public.” “It is also essential that how regulators cooperate is subject to appropriate Parliamentary scrutiny. We look forward to the publication of the DRCF’s workplan for 2022/23, and the Committee will continue its focus on effective digital regulation.”

Further information