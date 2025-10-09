Government responds to Horizon Inquiry report recommendations

The response accepts all but one of Sir Wyn William’s Horizon-related recommendations.

Improvements to Horizon scandal redress schemes announced today, including funding of legal advice for postmasters, redress for close family members and a restorative justice programme.

Sir Gary Hickinbottom appointed as senior lawyer to oversee the Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS).

The Government’s response is supported by the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board.

Redress schemes for postmasters involved in the Horizon scandal are to be improved, as the Government formally responds to Sir Wyn Williams’ Volume 1 Inquiry Report today (Thursday 9th October).

Reforms will include the establishment of a new appeals process for people who have accepted HSS fixed sum offers, with funded legal advice for this. The Post Office will work to close the Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS) by 31 January 2026, to give postmasters who have not yet applied more time to put in applications.

Subject to further review, the Government will also look at establishing an independent body who could oversee and manage the redress for any future scandals.

Earlier this year, the Government announced it would move forward with redress for close family members of postmasters who were victims of the scandal. It also began work on a restorative justice project - a form of professional mediation, where those who have been wronged or traumatized work with those who caused the trauma to provide practical solutions.

Today’s response sees all but one of Sir Wyn’s Horizon-related recommendations accepted. To ensure postmasters’ choices are not unfairly restricted, the recommendation to close the HSS Dispute Resolution Process has not been accepted. Instead, victims themselves will be able to decide whether they would like to remain in the HSS or proceed to the HSS Appeals Process.

Business Secretary, Peter Kyle, said:

We must never lose sight of the wronged postmasters affected by the Horizon Scandal, which the Inquiry has highlighted so well. There is clearly more to do to bring justice to those affected. The recommendations we are accepting today will be a crucial step towards this.

Post Office Minister, Blair McDougall, said:

The Horizon Inquiry has provided a vital platform for postmasters to share their experiences of a horrendous injustice. The Inquiry’s recommendations are a key milestone in correcting past wrongs. By accepting them today, we are setting out a path forward towards concluding this horrific scandal.

Chair of the Advisory Board Committee, Chris Hodges said:

The Advisory Board was consulted in advance about the Government’s response. We agree that it is the right way forward

Reforms accepted today will include:

New appeal processes to be established, allowing postmasters to seek permission from an independent person to appeal against Horizon Shortfall Scheme fixed sum offers.

Legal advice will be funded for those seeking such appeals, including people who have previously settled for fixed sums.

A suitably qualified senior lawyer will be appointed to oversee the Horizon Shortfall Scheme.

The Horizon Shortfall Scheme will now close to new applications on 31 January 2026, rather than the Inquiry’s proposed date of 27 November 2025, to ensure vulnerable claimants have more time to apply before closure.

The Government is publishing a clear definition of what constitutes “full and fair redress” to provide greater clarity for claimants and their representatives.

Work has commenced on a restorative justice project for postmasters and their families in partnership with Post Office and Fujitsu.

Post Office will also close the Suspension Remuneration Review scheme to new applications.

The full response to all recommendations can be found here.

