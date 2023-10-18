Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Government responds to MPs’ report on Civil Service workforce changes
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee today publishes the Government’s response to its report on where civil servants work.
The Government’s Places for Growth strategy aimed to relocate 22,000 civil servants out of London by 2030, while its Government Hubs programme set the ambition to open 30 new regional offices outside the capital.
The Committee's report, published in July, called for greater detail and transparency to enable proper scrutiny of the programme. MPs also expressed concern that the Government was not paying enough attention to the impacts of relocations and job losses, both on local economies and workplace culture, in those towns gaining – and those towns losing – civil servants.
The Committee welcomes the Government’s commitment to enable further transparency and scrutiny by refreshing the information publicly available for Places for Growth and Plan for London on GOV.UK on a regular basis and will review this in due course. The Committee also keenly awaits an analysis in the Government’s next spending review of how Civil Service relocation will tangibly impact departmental policy making, as promised in today’s response.
Chair comment
William Wragg MP, Chair of the Committee, said:
“We are pleased that the Government has agreed to some of our report’s recommendations, in particular, those which enable further transparency and scrutiny of its work in this important area.
“Although the Government appears to be making steady progress towards its estates and workforce strategy and has a number of successes to point to, it is a shame that today’s response has not allayed all of our concerns. Crucially, there’s a lack of clarity on the Government’s aims, and therefore criteria to evaluate its success, and the response does not address our inquiry’s conclusion that the Cabinet Office’s approach is lacking consistency.
“It is very difficult to plan the future of the Government estate if you do not know how many civil servants you will be working with. The Chancellor’s newly-announced Civil Service headcount cap, and the further ambition to reduce numbers to pre-pandemic levels provides yet another example of how the Government’s strategy towards this topic lacks long-term strategic thinking.”
