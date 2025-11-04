Government responds to the Climate Change Committee’s 2025 report on climate adaptation

While net zero targets dominate climate policy headlines, the UK faces an equally critical challenge that receives less attention: preparing for the climate change impacts that are already unavoidable. From extreme flooding and heatwaves to threats facing our digital infrastructure, food systems and energy networks, the consequences of a changing climate demand urgent action today.

Earlier this year, the Climate Change Committee published its latest report on the UK’s preparedness for climate change, labelling current progress as inadequate. The report examined resilience across critical sectors including the built and natural environment, water supply, telecommunications, health systems and food security. Its findings painted a concerning picture: the "vast majority" of government adaptation plans have made virtually no progress over the past two years.

In late October, alongside the new net zero strategy (read our thoughts here), the government published its response to this progress report. The response sets out actions taken since 2023 and commits to strengthening adaptation objectives ahead of the fourth National Adaptation Programme (NAP4) in 2028. But does it go far enough to address the CCC's concerns?

For the technology sector, climate adaptation represents both a challenge and an opportunity. Digital infrastructure must become more resilient to extreme weather, while simultaneously providing the smart solutions needed to monitor, predict and respond to climate impacts across all sectors. Understanding the government's approach is therefore essential for techUK members navigating this transition.

Cross-cutting reforms

The government has committed to explore how stronger adaptation objectives can be set to improve preparedness for the impacts of climate change, supporting an ambitious fourth NAP4. This represents a fundamental shift in approach, moving towards measurable targets supported by delivery plans across fourteen identified systems.

A crucial change is the government's request to the CCC for guidance on planning assumptions for a minimum climate scenario and timeframe for which the UK should prepare. The CCC provided their assessment in October 2025, which the government is now considering. On coordination, the government's Resilience Action Plan, published in July of this year, sets out the UK government's strategic vision for a stronger and more resilient UK and stresses an 'all hazards approach' to build resilience across increasingly unstable and varied risks. The Cabinet Office updated the National Risk Register in January 2025 and published the first ever Chronic Risks Analysis, which includes biodiversity loss and climate change.

Digital infrastructure

For the technology sector, several developments stand out. On telecommunications and ICT, the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, to be published soon, could provide Ofcom with a statutory remit for the resilience of data infrastructure. Ofcom’s Network and Service Resilience Guidance now advises telecoms providers to integrate climate adaptation into network planning.

The government’s Warm Homes Plan aims to upgrade five million homes to be low-carbon and climate-resilient. Updated Green Plan guidance (February 2025) also requires NHS providers to prepare for severe weather and ensure resilient digital services.

Energy sector resilience

DESNZ, Ofgem and NESO are working together on climate resilience to enhance understanding of climate change and its impacts on the energy system, set a level of ambition for resilience and embed this ambition into policy and regulation.

DESNZ will consider the introduction of resilience standards for the sector and Ofgem is supporting government, NESO and industry to review standards and reflect any changes in energy codes.

Infrastructure, health and business sectors

Across wider infrastructure systems, DfT is progressing its Transport Adaptation Strategy, alongside new guidance to help infrastructure operators identify and address climate risks. On flooding, the government has committed a record £10.5 billion for flood and coastal erosion protection until 2036..

The UK Health Security Agency will expand tools and measurement of health impacts to cover a wider range of climate-related risks, strengthening protection for vulnerable populations. This responds directly to the CCC’s concerns about limited climate health preparedness.

In the business sector, the Small Business Plan sets out support for SMEs to adapt to climate risks, while draft reporting standards propose new requirements for companies to disclose climate-related risks, adaptation actions, and investments.

To underpin all this, Defra will publish a Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Framework to assess the effectiveness of current adaptation actions under the NAP, addressing the CCC’s ongoing criticism of weak monitoring and accountability.

The digital opportunity

While the response covers traditional infrastructure sectors comprehensively, the integration of digital solutions remains more implicit than explicit. The government’s approach to data infrastructure resilience, smart technologies for climate monitoring, and digital tools for adaptation planning represents an area where techUK members can play a crucial enabling role. The emphasis on metrics, monitoring frameworks, and data collection across sectors creates significant opportunities for technology solutions that can track, predict, and respond to climate impacts in real-time.

The government’s response demonstrates recognition of adaptation as a cross-cutting challenge requiring coordinated action, increased investment, and better integration with net zero efforts. However, questions remain about whether the pace and scale of response matches the urgency identified by the CCC.