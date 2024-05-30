Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Government responds to WEC calls for accessible product design by default
The Government “recognises the importance of digital inclusion to accessibility and remains committed to ensuring no one is left behind in a digital age” it has said in its response to the Women and Equalities Committee’s (WEC) second report on the National Disability Strategy (NDS).
The Government “recognises the importance of digital inclusion to accessibility and remains committed to ensuring no one is left behind in a digital age” it has said in its response to the Women and Equalities Committee’s (WEC) second report on the National Disability Strategy (NDS).
- Accessibility of products and services to disabled people: Government Response
- Accessibility of products and services to disabled people: Report Summary
- Women and Equalities Committee
Published in March 2024, the Committee’s report entitled ‘Accessibility of products and services to disabled people’ cautioned that many private sector websites continue to “fall short” of what is required to make them accessible to disabled consumers at a time when online services, information and social networks are increasing.
WEC said businesses must consider the needs of disabled consumers from the outset when designing their products and services and not treat accessibility as an “afterthought”. The cross-party committee of MPs called on companies to adopt inclusive design by default for products and services or risk restricting disabled consumers’ options and missing out on the spending power of disabled households.
WEC’s report also warned the introduction of flat bank cards and the phasing out of embossed cards is leaving some disabled people, particularly those who are blind or partially sighted struggling to conduct financial tasks independently. While some banks and financial providers have issued debit and credit cards with tactile indicators, this is not standard practice across the banking sector.
In its response to the second of three WEC reports based on its findings during an inquiry into the National Disability Strategy the Government yesterday said:
“The Government recognises the importance of ensuring that banking and payments services are accessible for those who are blind and partially sighted. The Equality Act 2010 requires all relevant parties, including financial services providers, merchants and card machine operators, to make reasonable adjustments in the way they deliver their services to support those with visual impairments.”
On accessible food packaging, the Government added:
“We know there are exciting possibilities to improve the accessibility of food packaging’s essential information, including the use of mobile device apps and QR codes via which consumers with visual impairments may be able to access not only the basics, but the full range of information available on the label.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/328/women-and-equalities-committee/news/201772/government-responds-to-wec-calls-for-accessible-product-design-by-default/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Environmental Audit Committee publishes ‘legacy’ report on 2019 Parliament30/05/2024 09:15:00
The Environmental Audit Committee has published a report reflecting on its activity throughout the 2019-2024 Parliament.
Committee publishes report on net zero and the UK’s maritime sector29/05/2024 12:15:00
The Environmental Audit Committee has today published its report on ‘Net zero and UK shipping’.
MPs hear that community pharmacy funding model is ‘broken’29/05/2024 11:15:00
Government must urgently reform the funding framework for community pharmacy if more clinical services are to be delivered and increasing demands for medication are to be met.
Publication of Report: The work of the Transport Committee in the 2019 Parliament29/05/2024 10:25:00
The Transport Committee has published a short report outlining work that could be taken forward by the new Committee in the next Parliament.
We must fundamentally change the way we think about Artificial Intelligence28/05/2024 14:05:00
The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee publishes the last report of the 2019-24 Parliament, for its inquiry into the governance of Artificial Intelligence, examining domestic and international developments in the governance and regulation of AI since its August 2023 interim Report.
Stronger guidance and controls needed to protect children from screen time, Education Committee finds28/05/2024 11:25:00
For young children, the benefits of screen time are significantly outweighed by the risks, a report by the Education Committee has found.
Grid connections and storage issues must be addressed to decarbonise the economy, MPs find27/05/2024 11:10:00
Slow grid connections and a lack of clear plans for energy storage have to be fixed to enable electrification of the UK energy system or risk net zero goals not being met, a committee of MPs has found.
MPs caution against abandoning the Census, until Government addresses long-standing failures around data-sharing24/05/2024 16:25:00
The Census should not be abandoned before officials address long-standing barriers to the sharing of data for statistical and research purposes, MPs say today.
Decades-long fights for justice remain a risk without broad 'duty of candour' and enhanced legal support for families - human rights committee warns24/05/2024 15:25:00
The Joint Committee on Human Rights has called on the Government to go further in improving how the state responds to major tragedies. Human rights law requires effective investigations to be carried out into deaths where the state may have been at fault. The Committee calls for stronger measures to require openness from public bodies, and more support for victims’ families to overcome an imbalance in legal support during inquests.