Government response to consultation on audit reform - LGA statement

Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Economy and Resources Board, responded to the Government’s Local audit strategy consultation response and the announcement of an extra £49 million in funding for local authority audit fees as part of the Plan for Change

“We are pleased that the Government has responded positively to our concerns on councils’ audit costs. The new funding will help meet the expected cost of extra fees charged for rebuilding assurance following the audit backstops. However, it is crucial that the amount of funding being made available is kept under review against actual costs once they are known to ensure it meets the long-term needs of making the audit system sustainable.

“The LGA strongly believed each council should retain the right to appoint its own audit committee chair and it is good we have been successful in making this case. However, the new mandatory requirement for every audit committee to include at least one independent member will mean the government will need to ensure guidance addresses specific concerns that we raised in our consultation response. .

“Councils remain committed to working with the government on the redesign of the local audit system and on the proposal to set up a new local audit body.”