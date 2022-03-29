Government response to Housing report published

The Built Environment Committee has responded to the Government's response to its report on Meeting housing demand.

Background

The House of Lords Built Environment Committee published its report, ‘Meeting housing demand’ in January 2022.

The report concluded that the Government must address barriers to building much needed homes. Too many people currently live in expensive, unsuitable, and poor-quality homes -housing supply needs to be increased now to tackle the housing crisis.

Chair’s comments

Responding to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities response to the ‘Meeting housing demand’ report, Committee Chair Baroness Neville-Rolfe DBE CMG, yesterday said:

“Our Committee was pleased to see that the Government has re-committed to delivering its 300,000 homes per year target. However, planning reform is key to further development and we are yet to hear details about the Government’s planning proposals. “We welcome the new taskforce on housing for the elderly and the Government’s commitment to reversing the collapse of the SME housebuilding industry. “Given that over half of councils do not have an up-to-date local plan, the Government must make inroads on planning reform and other barriers to housebuilding. We will hold follow-up evidence sessions to monitor progress later this year.”

