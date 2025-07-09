Government response to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry report

The Business and Trade Secretary and the Post Office Minister have issued statements in response to the publication of the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry’s report.

Business Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, yesterday said:

The publication of the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry’s report today by Sir Wyn and his team marks an important milestone for subpostmasters and their families.

I welcome the publication today and am committed to ensuring wronged subpostmasters are given full, fair and prompt redress.

The recommendations contained in Sir Wyn’s report require careful reflection, including on further action to complete the redress schemes. Government will promptly respond to the recommendations in full in Parliament.