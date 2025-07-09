Department for Business & Trade
Government response to the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry report
The Business and Trade Secretary and the Post Office Minister have issued statements in response to the publication of the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry’s report.
Business Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, yesterday said:
The publication of the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry’s report today by Sir Wyn and his team marks an important milestone for subpostmasters and their families.
I welcome the publication today and am committed to ensuring wronged subpostmasters are given full, fair and prompt redress.
The recommendations contained in Sir Wyn’s report require careful reflection, including on further action to complete the redress schemes. Government will promptly respond to the recommendations in full in Parliament.
Post Office Minister, Gareth Thomas, yesterday said:
I welcome the Inquiry’s publication today and pay tribute to Sir Wyn and his team for their comprehensive and penetrating work.
We must never lose sight of the Horizon Scandal’s human impact on postmasters and their families, which the Inquiry has highlighted so well.
Sir Wyn’s report highlights a series of failings by the Post Office and various governments. His recommendations are immensely helpful as a guide for what is needed to finish the job and we will respond in full to Parliament after carefully considering them.
