Government reveals effective measures to save lives and prevent railway suicides

Improved safety measures and increased support for people in crisis will help rail industry prevent and respond to traumatic events.

new landmark research reveals the most effective measures to prevent railway suicide tragedies

coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day, as Samaritans calls on the public to take action if they think someone might be suicidal

government requires all publicly owned train operators to provide regular suicide prevention training

Passengers and rail staff are at the heart of new government-funded research published today (10 September 2025), looking into the most effective measures to save lives and protect families from the devastating impact of railway suicide.

Improved safety measures, responsible media reporting and increased support for people in crisis are among the most important strategies aimed to help the rail industry both prevent and respond to traumatic events.

Every suicide represents a significant and tragic loss of life with far-reaching impacts on families, friends, rail staff and the broader community and the government is committed to preventing such tragedies and supporting those affected.

See understanding suicides on the rail network research for more information.

Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said:

Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy and this research ensures we are doing everything possible to reduce the risks, support those in need and protect families from unimaginable loss on our railways. We are committed to working with our partners across the rail industry, health services and charities to save lives and as we move towards Great British Railways, we’re putting passengers first and making rail travel safer for everyone.

Key findings of the report include the effectiveness of physical interventions to prevent both suicide attempts and accidental falls, such as increased fencing along tracks to reduce access to high-risk areas.

With evidence showing rail suicides and accidental deaths have significant psychological effects on train drivers, trauma support training was shown as highly recommended by rail staff, who felt it reduced stress following a distressing event.

The report also highlights evidence to suggest that staff training programmes increase staff confidence in identifying and intervening in suicide attempts.

Building on these discoveries, the government is now requiring all publicly owned train operators to provide frontline staff with regular suicide prevention training – forming part of the move towards Great British Railways, with passenger safety remaining at its heart.

The rail industry is also committed to supporting people in times of need. In partnership with Samaritans and British Transport Police, Network Rail launched the Small Talk Saves Lives campaign – empowering the public to start a simple conversation if someone doesn’t look okay on the railway.

Louise McNally, Suicide and Trespass Prevention Lead, at Network Rail, said:

Lives lost on the railway have a ripple effect, with tragedies touching everyone from the family and friends of victims to our colleagues who have to cope with the aftermath. That’s why we work together as an industry to provide training and physical improvements to the railway so we can respond effectively to people in distress. Our partnership campaign with the Samaritans – Small Talk Saves Lives – encourages the public to help us in our efforts by reminding us that a simple conversation can be all it takes to interrupt suicidal thoughts. We can all play a vital role in saving lives and this research will help our efforts to make the railway safer.

Today’s report also coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day, as Samaritans calls on the public to take action and show they care if they think someone is suicidal.

Dave Brown, Head of Rail Programme at Samaritans, said:

At Samaritans, we welcome research into suicide on the rail as we know firsthand the devastating impact this can have on those working across the network. We fully support the need to train those working in the industry and encourage staff to attend our Managing Suicidal Contacts and Trauma Support training. Across the industry, we must continue to work together to ensure fewer people die by suicide on the railway.

Ellen O’Donoghue, CEO, James’ Place, said: