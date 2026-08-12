Government revenues in Scotland reach record high

Income tax take rises by £1.5 billion.

Revenues in Scotland have increased by £6.3 billion to a record £98.3 billion, according to the Government Expenditure and Revenues Scotland statistics 2025-26.

Income tax has grown particularly strongly – up by £1.5 billion – partly as a result of the decisions on taxation taken by the Scottish Government.

The notional deficit - the gap between public spending and revenues raised – also improved over the past year by 0.6 percentage points to -10.9 per cent of GDP.

The largest increases in spending in Scotland were in social protection and health.

Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:

“The latest GERS stats show that total and devolved revenues grew faster than spending – showing in particular that in the areas where our Government has control, we are delivering sustainable finances.

“The significant increase in income tax revenues shows that the decisions which this Government has taken are helping to deliver additional funding for measures to ease the cost of living like the Scottish Child payment, free prescriptions, bus travel for under-22s and free university education.

“GERS provides notional estimates for Scotland’s deficit as part of the UK – it simply does not show what an independent Scotland’s position will be.

“With the powers of independence we would be able to chart a different path, ensuring we grow the economy to allow Scotland to reach her full potential.”

Background

The full statistical publication is available at:

https://www.gov.scot/isbn/9781807754082