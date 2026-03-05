Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Government review launched into park homes commission charge
A review of a long debated 10% commission fee charged on the sale of park homes, which can be worth thousands of pounds, has been launched by the government.
Fresh look at long-standing charge to ensure it is fair and transparent for residents and site owners
10% commission payment on sale to be reviewed in response to longstanding debate in the sector
Follows commitment made by Housing Minister last year to look at the issue
A call for evidence has today opened exploring the rationale for the payment, in response to longstanding and ongoing debates in the sector.
The Mobile Homes Act 1983 requires park home residents to pay a site owner a commission of up to 10% of the sale price of their home. The call for evidence will seek to establish the rationale for the payment, what the commission pays for and its role within the existing legislation.
Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook said:
“Recognising the longstanding concerns among park home residents about the requirement to pay site owners a commission upon sale of a park home, we are launching a call for evidence to better understand the rationale for it.
Gathering vital information about the commission from the sector will allow us to act and thereby provide the clarity and certainty that park home residents and site owners have rightly been demanding.
I encourage everyone with an interest in the commission to contribute to this call for evidence.”
The launch of the call for evidence is a response to a commitment made by Minister Pennycook last year. The government has also today published a summary of stakeholders’ responses to the four recommendations made in the 2022 research report on the impact of a change to the commission payment.
On the payment of a commission, the responses reinforced the views of the government that there was no clarity or consensus within the sector on the rationale for it.
The call for evidence will seek to establish:
- The reasons given initially for charging a commission;
- What the commission pays for and how it is calculated;
- How the commission is linked to other aspects of the Mobile Homes Act 1983; and
- A better understanding of the sector’s business model.
The 12-week call for evidence is open until 29 May 2026. After this point the government will review the responses, before publishing a formal response.
