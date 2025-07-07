Government revives family services, supporting 500,000 more kids

Up to 1,000 Best Start Family Hubs to be rolled out across the country to provide wide-ranging help for families, such as parenting and early development.

Parents across the country will benefit from greater support to make family life easier on their doorstep, as the government rolls out ‘Best Start Family Hubs’ across every local authority – relieving pressure on parents and giving half a million more children the very best start in life.

Postcodes shouldn’t dictate the support available, but one in four families with children under five cannot access local children’s centres or Family Hubs, rising to one in three lower income families. This means thousands of parents cut off from vital community support networks and specialist services – left to navigate the challenges of parenthood alone – as well as a devastating impact on children’s life chances, with early development, wellbeing and future attainment all in jeopardy.

Best Start Family Hubs will act as a one stop shop for parents seeking a range of support, including on difficulty breastfeeding, housing issues or children’s early development and language, reassuring families that they have convenient access to support in their local area or can be efficiently connected to specialist local services.

Rolling out in every local authority by April 2026, Hubs will offer interventions and courses which work for parents – such as stay and play groups which help parents connect or sessions which help manage children’s emotional needs – while providing a single point of access for services across health, education, and wellbeing.

Backed by over £500 million, the rollout will help transform the existing Family Hubs and Start for Life programme and create up to 1,000 hubs across the country by the end of 2028. This includes areas currently without any access to support hubs – from Warrington and Leeds to Reading and Somerset.

Sure Start revolutionised family and community services, with research showing that children who lived within a short distance of a Sure Start centre for their first five years were 0.9 percentage points more likely to achieve five good GCSEs at grades age 16.

Plans launched yesterday will draw on lessons learned from the legacy programme, as well as build on infrastructure from the current Family Hubs and Start for Life programme. It complements work already underway to make family life easier and alleviate the burden on parents, including by expanding government-funded childcare to 30-hours, increasing the reach of school-based nurseries, and rolling out free breakfast clubs in every primary school to support working parents.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson yesterday said:

It’s the driving mission of this government to break the link between a child’s background and what they go on to achieve – our new Best Start Family Hubs will put the first building blocks of better life chances in place for more children. I saw firsthand how initiatives like Sure Start helped level the playing field in my own community, transforming the lives of children by putting in place family support in the earliest years of life, and as part of our Plan for Change, we’re building on its legacy for the next generation of children. Making sure hard-working parents are able to benefit from more early help is a promise made, and promise kept – delivering a lifeline of consistent support across the nation, ensuring health, social care and education work in unison to ensure all children get the very best start in life.

Hubs will also act as a ‘front door’ to local family help workers for vulnerable families – providing a single point of entry to join-up universal services and children’s social care, ensuring early help before issues escalate.

This forms a key plank of the government’s direction setting ‘Giving Every Child the Best Start in Life’ strategy to be published tomorrow, making sure parents don’t have to battle complex systems to access basic parenting, health and family services.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting yesterday said:

Every child – no matter their background – deserves the best start in life. I know what it’s like to grow up in a family where work is low-paid and insecure, and I know the power of a good support network. That’s why, as part of our Plan for Change, rolling out these Best Start Family Hubs are so vital – one stop shops offering parents not only crucial connections with other families but also the health, education and wellbeing support they need. By bringing together early support services and investing £500 million in children’s development, we’re taking preventative action that will improve lives and reduce pressure on the NHS – a key part of our 10 Year Health Plan.

Best Start Family Hubs will help families with services like:

Activities for children aged 0-5

Birth registration

Debt and welfare advice

Domestic abuse support

Early language support

Health Visiting

Housing support

Infant Feeding Support

Mental health services

Midwifery/maternity services

Nutrition and weight management

Oral health improvement

Parenting Support

Reducing Parental Conflict

SEND support and services

Stop smoking support

Substance (alcohol/drug) misuse support

Support for separating and separated parents

Youth services

To further streamline the path to support, a new Best Start digital service will also be launched to enable parents to access evidence-based guidance within seconds.

The digital platform will provide advice on a range of topics and connect parents to their local Best Start Family Hub, as well as link to the NHS App – making sure these services are at the centre of every community, whether on- or off-line.

Anna Feuchtwang, CEO, National Children’s Bureau, yesterday said:

The Prime Minister’s Plan for Change set out his ambition to improve outcomes in early childhood. Now the government has put its money where its mouth is and committed to rolling out Best Start Family Hubs in every local authority. With indications of a funding boost for babies and young children already included in the 10 Year Health plan, I am delighted to see children and families being given clear priority in government spending decisions. We hope to see a similar priority being given to the early years workforce in the Best Start in Life Strategy published tomorrow.” It comes as the government has already confirmed it will launch a new data tool for schools to assess whether there is more they can do in reception year to get children ready for year 1, and that every council will be expected to play its part with an individual statutory target for school readiness in their area.

The Hubs will be open to all, making a particular difference to the most vulnerable families and helping tackle the stain of child poverty ahead of the ambitious strategy due to be launched by the government’s Child Poverty Taskforce.

‘Giving Every Child the Best Start in Life’ also outlines the key role local authorities will play to drive improvements in the number of children achieving a good level of development by 5 years old.

Local authorities will build on their existing work with families, young children and babies, to develop ambitious local plans for meeting their 2028 target.

