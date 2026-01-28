Government saves 300 jobs on the Isle of Wight

Government intervention alongside investment from Vestas has saved over 300 jobs at their Isle of Wight factory, securing its future as the UK’s only dedicated onshore wind blade plant

A £20 million grant has supported the repurposing of the site, scaling up production and strengthening the UK’s clean energy supply chain

Isle of Wight to be at the forefront of onshore wind innovation, leading the UK’s mission to take back control of its energy with clean, homegrown power

Hundreds of skilled jobs on the Isle of Wight have been saved thanks to partnership between government and Vestas, to establish the UK’s only onshore wind blade manufacturing site on the island.

The government has today (Wednesday 28 January) confirmed a £20 million grant to safeguard more than 300 jobs at the Vestas factory in Newport, which has been on the island for more than 20 years.

In 2024, the future of the factory was uncertain, after demand for the specific offshore blades previously made there came to an end, and logistical constraints meant the Danish manufacturer could not produce the next generation of larger offshore blades.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband intervened quickly, with an agreement in principle for the factory to switch its operations to become the country’s only onshore wind blade manufacturing site. This action was made possible through the government’s lifting of the onshore wind ban, revitalising an industry that had been stagnant for almost a decade.

Today’s grant funding delivers on that agreement, with millions flowing into the Isle of Wight to secure the future of the factory, protect jobs and position the island as a pioneer in the clean energy technologies of the future.

Securing the long-term viability of the site is a major boost for the government’s clean power by 2030 mission, with the Isle of Wight now also firmly anchored into Britain’s modern industrial strategy. This will rebuild domestic manufacturing, strengthen energy security and support growth in onshore wind, which is needed to end the UK’s dependency on volatile fossil fuel markets and bring down bills for good.

Climate Minister Katie White said:

It was a no-brainer to save the Vestas factory on the Isle of Wight and create the country’s only dedicated onshore wind blade facility. Onshore wind is one of our cheapest and fastest technologies to build, it supports thousands of skilled jobs, and it delivers clean energy directly to the communities that host it. While our thoughts are with those who have lost their jobs, by safeguarding over 300 roles, we are protecting one of the Isle of Wight’s largest employers and giving Britain the ability to produce the homegrown, clean power we need to bring bills down for good.

Ken Kaser, Senior Vice President Blades Manufacturing, at Vestas said:

Vestas and the Isle of Wight have a long, proud history of manufacturing world class wind turbine blades. We are delighted to partner with government on actions and policy that supports skilled jobs, strengthens the UK’s supply chain, and positions the site at the heart of the country’s clean energy sector’s future. Onshore wind is one of the easiest and cheapest technologies to build and will supply British homes and businesses with clean, secure homegrown power that ends a reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets – all part of the mission to get bills down for good.

After years of decline, the government has given industry the tools through the ‘Onshore Wind Strategy’ to build onshore wind, supporting up to 45,000 skilled jobs across the country by 2030 – in engineering, construction and operations maintenance.