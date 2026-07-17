Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Government secures the future of Dartmoor’s iconic ponies
New measures will protect Dartmoor ponies and support those who keep them on the moor.
The government recently (Wednesday 15 July) secured the long-term future of Dartmoor’s iconic pony populations through a package of new protections and financial support.
These heritage rare breeds and semi-wild hill ponies are a much-cherished part of Dartmoor’s landscape and cultural heritage. They also play an important role in conserving protected environmental sites on the moor – and the government is committed to ensuring their numbers do not fall below current levels.
Dartmoor ponies will be removed from stocking rate calculations in new Environmental Management agreements, so that farmers do not face a choice between keeping ponies and maintaining sheep or cattle. This implements recommendation 27 of the 2023 Fursdon Review, an independent review of protected site management on Dartmoor. Pony numbers will also be monitored across the moor to ensure they remain stable.
A new dedicated pony supplement will be introduced into farming schemes to remove any financial incentive to reduce pony populations. In addition, the government has asked the Dartmoor Land Use Management Group to develop a whole-moor grazing framework ensuring all interests are considered together.
Dartmoor is one of England’s most important and distinctive landscapes, home to internationally important habitats and wildlife, but large parts of the moor are in long-term ecological decline. Achieving the right balance of grazing is essential to supporting both nature recovery and the long-term future of the moor’s farming communities.
Marian Spain, Natural England Chief Executive recently said:
Natural England has always been clear that Dartmoor’s ponies play a central role in shaping the landscape and supporting nature, and we want to see them continue to do so.
The government policy changes announced today will enable us to work with farmers to secure the agreements we need to recover nature on Dartmoor.
We will continue to work with Dartmoor Land Use Managers Group and other local groups on the new framework to ensure a healthy, sustainable future for Dartmoor.
Phil Stocker, Chair of the Dartmoor Land Use Management Group recently said:
This announcement gives pony keepers the reassurance they need that Dartmoor’s native pony populations are a valued and essential part of the ecology and culture of Dartmoor.
It aligns fully with the DLUMG’s work, where we are running trials to build the evidence that well-managed ponies, cattle and sheep can improve habitat condition and benefit nature more widely.
Charlotte Faulkner, Chair of the Dartmoor Hill Pony Association recently said:
We would like to thank the Secretary of State for listening to over 220,000 people who care about the future of the semi-wild Dartmoor Hill Pony herds.
This will support Dartmoor’s biodiversity, culture and tourism, keeping Dartmoor as we know and love it for generations to come.
Catherine Anderson, Head of Operations at the Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust recently said:
We are very happy with the proposed way forward.
The review of native breed at risk support is fantastic. This will ensure herds maintain their place on Dartmoor for generations to come. The payments will also create a huge incentive to farmers to retain their ponies on the common.
Notes To Editors
- Around 900 to 1,500 ponies graze on Dartmoor and the recent announcement commits to maintaining pony populations at least at current levels.
- Dartmoor is one of England’s most distinctive landscapes with 28% of the moor is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), home to rare and internationally significant habitats.
- Dartmoor Hill Ponies are classified by Defra as a Native Heritage Semi-Feral population and are categorised as “at risk” on the Native Breed Support register. As such, and like Pedigree Dartmoor ponies, they qualify for payments under ELM scheme supplementary actions for Native Breeds at risk as well as supplementary actions that pay farmers to keep cattle and ponies on moorland.
- The recent announcement takes forward a recommendation from the Fursdon Review, an independent review of protected site management on Dartmoor, published in 2023, which called for ponies and cattle to be treated separately when calculating livestock stocking rates under government farming schemes.
- The new pony supplement announced recently will also benefit those grazing ponies on other upland areas in England, such as Exmoor and the Cumbrian Fells. If eligible, they will be able to apply for the supplement, recognising the wider role ponies play in conservation grazing across England’s landscapes.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-secures-the-future-of-dartmoors-iconic-ponies
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
New support to help farmers thrive for generations17/07/2026 12:10:00
A new fund will open for applications in September, helping farmers work together to cut costs, strengthen their businesses and unlock new opportunities.
Government commitment to deliver for rural communities16/07/2026 15:30:00
The Future of Rural England report sets out how to ensure government policy delivers for rural communities.
War on waste crime: hefty new fines for fly-tippers and litter louts16/07/2026 14:20:00
Waste criminals will face heftier fines as the government steps up its zero-tolerance approach to waste crime.
Targeted support for North East clean energy project to create thousands of jobs and power Britain's green future15/07/2026 11:25:00
A single Lead Environmental Regulator will make decision-making easier for the Port of Tyne’s Clean Energy Park, unleashing growth across the North East and strengthening energy security.
UK-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement to deliver new opportunities14/07/2026 14:20:00
UK-Switzerland Free Trade Agreement to deliver new opportunities for UK food and drink exporters.
Non-Statutory Inquiry into death of Zane Gbangbola to be established14/07/2026 11:20:00
Inquiry will assess how public services worked during the incident and the treatment of his family.
World’s ocean to be better protected as UK ratifies landmark treaty13/07/2026 16:10:00
UK ratifies the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement.
Government accelerates drive to protect 30% of England's land for nature by 203013/07/2026 14:20:00
Government sets out clear path to the international agreed target of protecting and improving 30% of land by 2030