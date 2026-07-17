Government secures the future of Dartmoor’s iconic ponies

New measures will protect Dartmoor ponies and support those who keep them on the moor.

The government recently (Wednesday 15 July) secured the long-term future of Dartmoor’s iconic pony populations through a package of new protections and financial support.

These heritage rare breeds and semi-wild hill ponies are a much-cherished part of Dartmoor’s landscape and cultural heritage. They also play an important role in conserving protected environmental sites on the moor – and the government is committed to ensuring their numbers do not fall below current levels.

Dartmoor ponies will be removed from stocking rate calculations in new Environmental Management agreements, so that farmers do not face a choice between keeping ponies and maintaining sheep or cattle. This implements recommendation 27 of the 2023 Fursdon Review, an independent review of protected site management on Dartmoor. Pony numbers will also be monitored across the moor to ensure they remain stable.

A new dedicated pony supplement will be introduced into farming schemes to remove any financial incentive to reduce pony populations. In addition, the government has asked the Dartmoor Land Use Management Group to develop a whole-moor grazing framework ensuring all interests are considered together.

Dartmoor is one of England’s most important and distinctive landscapes, home to internationally important habitats and wildlife, but large parts of the moor are in long-term ecological decline. Achieving the right balance of grazing is essential to supporting both nature recovery and the long-term future of the moor’s farming communities.

Marian Spain, Natural England Chief Executive recently said:

Natural England has always been clear that Dartmoor’s ponies play a central role in shaping the landscape and supporting nature, and we want to see them continue to do so. The government policy changes announced today will enable us to work with farmers to secure the agreements we need to recover nature on Dartmoor. We will continue to work with Dartmoor Land Use Managers Group and other local groups on the new framework to ensure a healthy, sustainable future for Dartmoor.

Phil Stocker, Chair of the Dartmoor Land Use Management Group recently said:

This announcement gives pony keepers the reassurance they need that Dartmoor’s native pony populations are a valued and essential part of the ecology and culture of Dartmoor. It aligns fully with the DLUMG’s work, where we are running trials to build the evidence that well-managed ponies, cattle and sheep can improve habitat condition and benefit nature more widely.

Charlotte Faulkner, Chair of the Dartmoor Hill Pony Association recently said:

We would like to thank the Secretary of State for listening to over 220,000 people who care about the future of the semi-wild Dartmoor Hill Pony herds. This will support Dartmoor’s biodiversity, culture and tourism, keeping Dartmoor as we know and love it for generations to come.

Catherine Anderson, Head of Operations at the Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust recently said:

We are very happy with the proposed way forward. The review of native breed at risk support is fantastic. This will ensure herds maintain their place on Dartmoor for generations to come. The payments will also create a huge incentive to farmers to retain their ponies on the common.

Notes To Editors