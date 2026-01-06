Government seeks views to modernise laws on powered mobility devices

Have your say on how laws around powered mobility devices could reflect modern technology and improve safety by 31 March 2026.

40-year-old laws on powered mobility devices to be brought up to date to better support those who use electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters

consultation seeks to review size, speed and usage rules to better reflect modern technology and improve safety

this forms part of the government’s wider mission to break down barriers to opportunity and make transport more inclusive and accessible for all

Laws around powered mobility devices, including electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters, could be modernised, as the Department for Transport launches a 12-week consultation today (6 January 2026).

The government is inviting users, accessibility organisations, industry and the public to share views on how outdated rules should evolve to reflect modern technology and improve safety.

Current legislation, which dates back nearly 40 years, does not reflect the technological advances that have transformed these devices. For example, some modern wheelchairs used by adults and children exceed the current maximum legal weight limit, meaning they can only legally be used on private land.

The consultation seeks views on how regulations should evolve to better support people who rely on powered mobility devices, while ensuring safety for everyone who uses our roads and pavements.

See reviewing the law for powered mobility devices consultation for more information.

Simon Lightwood MP, Minister for Roads and Buses, said:

Powered mobility devices give people independence and freedom and the law should enable their safe use. This consultation is a chance for users and organisations to help us modernise these outdated rules and ensure they meet today’s needs.

Throughout this consultation, powered mobility device users, accessibility organisations, industry and other members of the public will be able to make their views heard on a variety of areas critical for updating these laws. These include:

updating terminology in law, replacing outdated terms such as ‘invalid carriages’ with language that reflects modern attitudes and respect for users

clarifying where powered mobility devices can be used – on roads, pavements, or other spaces

reviewing size, speed, and age requirements for larger devices

considering whether 2-person tandem devices should be permitted on UK pavements and roads

exploring whether other devices, such as powered transporters, should be allowed on public roads or pavements when used by disabled people or those with reduced mobility

Minister for Social Security and Disability, Sir Stephen Timms MP, said:

We are determined to break down barriers to opportunity for disabled people and improving access to assistive technology, as well as making sure that the laws around its use are up to date, is essential to this. I encourage disabled people to respond to the Department for Transport’s consultation so their views and voices are used to shape this policy.

Isabelle Clement, Director of Wheels for Wellbeing, said:

We are delighted to see the Department for Transport consulting on modernising laws on ‘powered mobility devices’. Over 10 million people in the UK have mobility-related impairments and existing laws create confusion, restrict market innovation and limit disabled people’s freedom to travel. New high-quality regulations that meet disabled people’s needs will enable millions more disabled people to legally use a growing range of existing and innovative safe, convenient, cost-effective, low-carbon mobility devices to move around our communities. This has the potential to improve the independence, physical and mental health, employment, educational and social options of disabled individuals and our families across the UK.

Nick Goldup, CEO, Wheelchair Alliance CIC, said:

The Wheelchair Alliance wholeheartedly welcomes this government review of powered wheelchair legislation. For too long, wheelchair users have been sidelined by outdated legislation and offensive terminology. Many individuals using wheelchairs over 150kg have been left feeling anxious and worried about breaking the law. Having worked closely with Simon Lightwood MP for over a year, we are beyond proud that our campaigning has secured this commitment to change. We will continue to amplify the voices of our community to ensure this review delivers a fairer, more inclusive future for all.

The powered mobility devices consultation will run for 12 weeks and will close on 31 March 2026. A government response will be published soon after.

