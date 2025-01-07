Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
Government sets out plan to secure the long-term future of steelmaking and safeguard steel communities
The Government has launched a new Steel Council, made up of steel sector leaders, industry experts, trade unions, trade associations and devolved governments.
- Government launches new Steel Council to advise on rebuilding the industry and developing its upcoming Steel Strategy.
- Council led by the Business Secretary and Chair of the Materials Processing Institute Jon Bolton, will bring together industry figures, experts, trade unions and devolved governments to secure the long-term future of steelmaking in the UK.
- New council demonstrates the Government’s partnership with industry and trade unions to revitalise UK steelmaking and secure economic growth, delivering on the Plan for Change.
The Government is ramping up its plans to rebuild the UK’s steel sector with the launch of a new Steel Council which will bring together leaders from across the industry to advise on the upcoming Steel Strategy.
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will chair the first meeting of the Council today (7 January) together with co-chair Jon Bolton, Chairman of the Materials Processing Institute – a globally-recognised non-profit research and innovation centre based in the iconic steel community of Teesside.
A secure future for the steel industry is vital to both the UK’s national security and delivering growth, the foundation of the Government’s Plan for Change, and with the launch of the Council the Government is taking another important step towards safeguarding the sector for the long term.
The Council will bring together steel sector leaders such as CEOs from Tata Steel and British Steel with trade union leaders, industry experts, devolved government representatives and trade associations to address the challenges facing the steel industry and make the changes needed to secure steelmaking in the UK.
It will meet regularly as the Government prepares to launch its Steel Strategy, providing a vital link between industry, workers, experts and government in every part of the UK and ensuring that both the workforce and economic growth are at the heart of its plans to rebuild the steel sector.
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:
The industry and steel communities have had enough of lurching from crisis to crisis – this government will take the action needed to place steel on a secure footing for the long term. With the launch of the Steel Council we’re placing workers and local communities at the heart of our plans as we bring forward up to £2.5 billion of investment to secure growth right across the country.
Steel was a neglected industry in this country under the previous government, but with the launch of this Council and our upcoming Strategy, we’re proving once again that we are the Government that’s committed to driving growth and innovation in the sector.
A vibrant steel sector is crucial for economic growth and our national security, and by reflecting views from industry across the UK as we bring forward our Steel Strategy we’re delivering on the Plan for Change and boosting economic stability.
Gareth Stace, Director-General, UK Steel said:
The establishment of the Steel Council marks a defining moment for the future of steelmaking in Britain. The Council represents a crucial step towards creating a comprehensive Government Steel Strategy – one that lays the foundations for a sustainable and resilient industry.
This strategy is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to foster a competitive business environment that encourages long-term investment and ensures steelmaking remains at the heart of the UK economy.
We are committed to collaborating with the Government, trade unions, and industry partners to turn this vision into a shared success, securing the sustained growth that our sector, its workforce, and our communities rightfully deserve.
Jon Bolton, Chairman of the Materials Processing Institute said:
I am honoured to be asked to co-chair the Steel Council. I have worked in the steel industry globally for over 40 years, and it’s clear this sector has faced many challenges.
However, I believe the UK has all the essential elements to attract investment into the steel industry: demand, skills, technology, unrivalled research and development and, critically, a supportive government having announced up to £2.5 billion of support.
I see the Council’s task being to develop a strategy that details the core elements of that investment plan and to establish a roadmap towards a rejuvenated, competitive and environmentally progressive industry.
The Government will work closely with the Steel Council towards the launch of the Steel Strategy in Spring, and the Council will continue to meet regularly following its publication to help drive investment into steelmaking communities across the country.
Full list of the Steel Council’s membership:
- Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business and Trade (Chair)
- Jon Bolton, Chairman of the Materials Processing Institute (Co-chair)
- Sarah Jones, Minister of State for Industry and Decarbonisation
- British Steel
- Tata Steel
- Liberty Steel
- Marcegaglia UK
- Sheffield Forgemasters
- Celsa Steel
- UK Steel
- British Metals Recycling Association
- Materials Processing Institute
- Warwick Manufacturing Group
- Community Trade Union
- GMB Trade Union
- Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic, Scottish Government
- Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Welsh Government
- Conor Murphy, Minister for the Economy, Northern Ireland Executive
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-sets-out-plan-to-secure-the-long-term-future-of-steelmaking-and-safeguard-steel-communities
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
UK sports exporters set for happy New Year thanks to soaring demand in the Gulf02/01/2025 09:05:00
UK sports industry companies are seeing a boom in demand from the Gulf, as the UK progresses its trade deal negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Top UK business leaders, job creators and Post Office campaigners awarded New Year’s Honours31/12/2024 11:15:00
Subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon IT system scandal recognised in 2025 New Year's Honours
Industry encouraged to shape UK transition to zero emission vehicles24/12/2024 09:22:00
Seeking views on how to restore the 2030 phase out date for new purely petrol and diesel cars and make the transition to zero emission vehicles a success.
New protections for British food and drink in Japan23/12/2024 13:12:00
UK secures special protected status as geographical indications for a further 39 British food and drink products in Japan.
The Welsh economy is set to grow as UK joins major trade group20/12/2024 14:27:00
UK accedes to CPTPP potentially boosting the Welsh economy by £110 million.
Deal agreed to secure Harland & Wolff’s future protecting thousands of UK shipbuilding jobs19/12/2024 13:25:00
Navantia has agreed a commercial deal to purchase all four of Harland & Wolff's shipyards, securing 1,000 UK shipbuilding jobs.
Skills for growth top agenda for business leaders and government18/12/2024 10:12:00
Education Secretary and Business Secretary host call with business leaders from a range of key sectors to outline how the Plan for Change will deliver for them.
New records detail how AI helps government make quick, accurate decisions to boost trade, speed up responses and more18/12/2024 09:12:00
New records reveal how algorithmic tools are being used in public services to enhance citizen support, enable quick and accurate decision-making, and drive technological improvements in critical government services.