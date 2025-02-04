Government sets out plans to target ‘stuck’ schools

Education Secretary sets out plan for a new era of school standards.

Stronger accountability, increased intervention in stuck schools and faster school improvement are at the heart of this government’s plan to give every child the best start in life, the Education Secretary has said today.

Speaking at the Centre for Social Justice, Bridget Phillipson laid out plans for a new era of school standards building on the reforms of successive governments and delivering on the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change - breaking the link between background and success.

This includes an excellent teacher for every classroom, a high-quality curriculum for every school and a core offer of excellence for every parent so that every child can achieve and thrive.

The Secretary of State announced new plans to tackle forgotten schools as part of proposals for a significantly strengthened school accountability system that works for parents.

There are more than 600 ‘stuck’ schools in England that have received consecutive poor Ofsted judgements, and which are attended by more than 300,000 children. Those attending these schools leave primary school with results 14 percentage points worse on average and secondary school with results a grade per subject worse on average.

Plans unveiled by the Education Secretary today provide for a stronger, faster system, spearheaded by an initial £20m investment in new regional improvement teams, known as RISE teams which will prioritise these stuck schools. They will draw up bespoke improvement plans with those schools, with government making up to £100,000 available initially to each school for specialist support. This compares to a £6,000 grant that was available previously for similar schools.

In her speech, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson yesterday said:

Stuck schools are the new front in the fight against low expectations. I will not accept a system that is content for some to sink, even while others soar. The opportunity to succeed must be the right of every child. We simply can’t allow stuck schools to disappear off the radar.

The reforms announced today continue the strong accountability already within the education system since the growth of inspection in the 1990s that has improved school standards.

The government will continue to use structural intervention – converting to an academy, or moving to a new, strong trust – where Ofsted identifies the most serious concern or does not identify rapid improvement. It has also proposed closer monitoring of schools with the most serious problems to track progress.

The government expects the number of schools that receive mandatory intervention – including structural and from RISE teams – to be around double than before, securing swift improvement for children and driving high and rising standards in every part of the country.

Leora Cruddas, Chief Executive of the Confederation of School Trust, yesterday said:

There is a lot to be proud of about our school system in England. We are a good school system on a journey to great. This is because we have built on the evidence of what works – thirty years of curriculum development, teacher development, accountability, structural reform, and innovation. But the school system does not work for all children: the gap between economically disadvantaged pupils and their peers has widened; the system does not serve children with SEND well; and not enough of our children feel like they belong in our schools. Some of our schools are not on a secure improvement trajectory. If we are to build a great school system, then we must design it so that all our children achieve and thrive. We are committed to working with government to design a system that is built on excellence, equity, and inclusion.

Sir Hamid Patel, Chief Executive of Star Academies, yesterday said:

The Government is right to focus on strong and supportive accountability to deliver high standards and expectations. While we take pride in the significant strengths, achievements, and international reputation of our school system, the entrenched disadvantage gap is a national crisis that requires urgent and persistent action from us all. The introduction of RISE Teams to support the work of our outstanding school trusts, along with additional funding for tailored school improvement and enhanced monitoring of schools facing serious performance challenges, will contribute to an aspirational system that benefits all children and families.

Jon Coles, Chief Executive of United Learning, yesterday said:

Turning around schools which are not doing a good enough job for children is a critical priority for our school system. It is therefore good to see the government’s determination to ensure rapid improvement in a larger number of struggling schools while continuing with structural intervention in the weakest schools by using all the resources and capacity available.

Jason Elsom, Chief Executive of Parentkind yesterday said:

Parents will welcome efforts to make sure that there are high standards in every classroom. Schools will be at the centre of significant social change during the decade ahead and we will need a robust, responsive system that not only recognises when schools are excelling but steps in with meaningful support when they struggle. When we engage with parents about school inspections, their message is clear: they want a framework that is firm yet fair, one that places the success and well-being of every child at its core and acknowledges the essential role of parents in making this vision a reality.

Dr Vanessa Ogden, Chief Executive Mulberry Schools, yesterday said:

We see an ambitious plan announced today that invests in the quality assurance, leadership and resources to build on existing success and improve standards for all. Those schools that need it will get the expert challenge and support required to achieve turnaround. Those that already hold this knowledge can help. Working together in this way, we can ensure that every child gets the great school they deserve – and we can reach higher and further than ever in education, for a thriving economy, regional prosperity and fulfilled secure lives.

Tom Campbell, Chief Executive Office, E-Act, yesterday said:

I welcome the government investment in support for schools who have been left to struggle in recent years. The RISE teams and their focus on support rather than intervention makes high quality school improvement available to all schools, irrespective of which trust or LA they are in or which geographical region they are based.

While RISE teams will immediately prioritise stuck schools, the proposals also set out that they will engage with schools that have concerning levels of pupil attainment, including large year-on-year declines.

The teams will also work across all schools providing a universal service, signposting to best practice and bringing schools together to share their knowledge and innovation.

The measures today come as Ofsted has unveiled the new report cards which they propose will evaluate schools across nine separate areas. They also set out proposals for evaluating areas from ‘exemplary’ to ‘causing concern’, holding schools to a higher standard and providing far greater information for parents.

School report cards will start to be introduced from this autumn.

RISE teams abbreviated from ‘Regional Improvement for Standards and Excellence’.

