Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Government should learn lessons from pandemic to improve communications and counter misinformation
Scientists working across government should be allowed and encouraged to take on a wider public facing role in the media to combat the spread of misinformation, a report from MPs says today.
- Read the report summary (HTML)
- Read the full report (HTML)
- Read the full report (PDF 518KB)
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
The trusted voices report from the Culture, Media and Sport Committee follows an inquiry into the role of the media, Government and public institutions in acting as and supporting authoritative and trusted sources of information.
The Committee highlights concerns about the shortcomings of Government communications during the Covid-19 pandemic and calls on Ministers to conduct a full evaluation to ensure lessons are properly learnt.
The report says the Government should allow its scientists to respond directly to the media, highlighting the critical role the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer played in engaging publicly on issues of national concern, and be more proactive in publishing evidence used in policy making.
The report also recommends that the Government publishes advice for departments and public bodies on how to communicate with young people using new apps and platforms, including consistent advice on TikTok, and to come up with a plan for improving GOV.UK, with some users lost and overwhelmed by the website.
A key strand of the inquiry looked at the role of the National Academies, which represent the UK’s science, arts, engineering and medical research communities, in ensuring the public has easy access to good quality information.
While the Committee was provided with some excellent examples of public engagement by the National Academies, the report concludes that their strategic aims remain unclear. The Government should therefore review their role in providing public information and publish their objectives.
Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the CMS Committee, said:
“With the spread of misinformation on social media remaining a very real problem, it’s more important than ever that communities across the country have access to accurate and authoritative information that it is communicated in an open and relatable way.
There are lessons to be learnt from the pandemic where scientists played a critical role in communications. The Government is missing a trick in not giving them a larger public role in the battle to counter misinformation.
There also needs to be more clarity over the role in public debate of our National Academies. Until the Government establishes clear aims, it is hard to judge how effectively they are engaging with the public and whether they are providing value for money in this role.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/378/culture-media-and-sport-committee/news/200849/government-should-learn-lessons-from-pandemic-to-improve-communications-and-counter-misinformation/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
MPs call for copyright changes and new champion for freelancers to improve precarious pay and working conditions in creative industries10/04/2024 13:05:00
Many successful musicians, actors, writers and visual artists are struggling to make a living due to gaps in copyright protection, a lack of support for freelancers and unpredictable returns from music streaming, MPs warn today.
Equity in cricket: ECB must closely monitor Yorkshire to ensure no return to ‘business as usual’, MPs say05/04/2024 14:05:00
The ECB must closely monitor Yorkshire CCC to ensure there is no return to the ‘business as usual’ that allowed a culture of discrimination to take root and thrive at the club, MPs say today.
Government must clamp down on unregulated canine fertility clinics and unlicensed pet breeders, say MPs05/04/2024 12:25:00
The EFRA Committee wants the Government to address the fact that more than half of the puppies entering the market come from unlicensed breeders, and is today calling for a list of licensed breeders to be made public, and a change in the licensing regulations so as to include breeders of two or more litters a year, in order to counter low welfare breeding practices and provide assurance to buyers.
Committee urges Government to hold aviation industry accountable for emissions reductions04/04/2024 14:05:00
The Environmental Audit Committee has urged the Government to hold the aviation industry accountable for its proposed emissions reductions, as it publishes the Government’s response to its report on net zero aviation.
Shared ownership is failing to deliver an affordable route to homeownership, say MPs28/03/2024 16:05:00
Shared ownership schemes are drastically failing to deliver an affordable route to homeownership for too many people and subject buyers to rising rents, uncapped service charges, and a disproportionate exposure to repair and maintenance costs, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today (Thursday).
MPs call for statutory sick pay reform to address inadequate financial support for workers most in need28/03/2024 14:30:00
Statutory sick pay (SSP) is failing to provide enough support for those who most need financial help when ill and should be increased and made more widely available, MPs say today.
WEC calls on Ministers to ‘radically increase’ sexual health services funding amid ‘red flag’ STI data on young people27/03/2024 15:15:00
The Government has “failed to heed” warnings over adequately funding sexual health services amid “deeply concerning” data on STIs in young people, the Women and Equalities Committee has said.
MPs call for new regulatory approach to secure thriving future for defined benefit pension schemes26/03/2024 16:25:00
Changes to proposed regulation and improvements in governance standards are urgently needed to ensure private sector defined benefit (DB) pension schemes remain an active and thriving part of the pensions landscape and work in the best interest of scheme members, MPs say today.