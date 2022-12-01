Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Government should look again at policy on Electoral Commission
The cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee has heard that the Government has not made the case that a Strategy and Policy Statement for the Electoral Commission is necessary at this time.
- Read the report summary
- Read the full report
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
The report, published today (Thursday), finds that the Government has not provided independent evidence to justify bringing forward the Draft Statement relating to the Electoral Commission, the independent body that oversees elections and, accordingly, the Government should not make the Statement at the current time.
The Committee’s report warns that if the Government decides to proceed, the Draft Statement will need to be fundamentally rewritten.
Chair's comment
Clive Betts, Chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, said:
“The Government has not provided credible evidence regarding concerns at the Electoral Commission’s performance to justify bringing forward this Statement.
“The Government in bringing forward this Statement, in this form and at this time, risks damaging the independence of the Electoral Commission and undermining public confidence in the democratic process. The Government should think again and consider whether the Draft Strategy and Policy Statement is necessary.”
The report notes that the Committee did not receive any evidence to suggest that the Electoral Commission’s performance is poor and that, instead the impression is the Commission, “was performing either well or at least adequately in a field that is often legally complex and can be politically highly charged”.
The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has the power to introduce a Strategy and Policy Statement for the Electoral Commission under provisions in the Elections Act 2022.
As one of the statutory consultees under the Elections Act 2022, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee decided to carry out an inquiry into the Draft Statement and the Committee’s report will be sent to the Speaker’s Committee of the UK Parliament.
The Electoral Commission is accountable to the Speaker’s Committee of the UK Parliament, and as consultees on the Statement, the Speaker’s Committee will also give their own view.
The LUHC Committee received 10 written evidence submissions and held two oral evidence sessions, including with the Association of Electoral Administrators, the Electoral Commission, and with Rt Hon Andrew Stephenson MP, then Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Housing and Communities), DLUHC.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/17/levelling-up-housing-and-communities-committee/news/174749/government-should-look-again-at-policy-on-electoral-commission/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
UK ‘missing out’ on semiconductor inward investment as international competition heats up29/11/2022 11:38:00
The Government should secure partnerships with strategic allies to secure lucrative inward investment in the UK semiconductor industry, according to a new report from the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.
Post-Camelot National Lottery must focus on good cause funding role and protecting players from gambling harm23/11/2022 11:38:00
Action is needed to boost awareness of the role the National Lottery plays in funding good causes, MPs said yesterday, in a cross-party report which also calls for the operator to do more to protect its players from gambling harms.
Post-Camelot National Lottery must focus on good cause funding role and protecting players from gambling harm22/11/2022 15:15:00
Action is needed to boost awareness of the role the National Lottery plays in funding good causes, MPs say today, in a cross-party report which also calls for the operator to do more to protect its players from gambling harms.
Iain Stewart elected Chair of the Transport Committee18/11/2022 11:38:00
The Deputy Speaker of the House has announced that Iain Stewart has been elected Chair of the Transport Committee.
The UK has retreated from the fight against fraud, says Lords Committee14/11/2022 11:38:00
The House of Lords Fraud Act 2006 and Digital Fraud Committee has published its report, ‘Fighting Fraud: Breaking the Chain’.
Pitch on bacteriophages selected as winner of My Science Inquiry09/11/2022 16:20:00
Bacteriophages as an alternative to antimicrobial drugs has been selected by the Commons Science and Technology Committee as the winning My Science inquiry idea. The idea was presented to the Committee by Professor James Ebdon on behalf of Applied Microbiology International.
Serving passenger needs is key to better public transport09/11/2022 15:15:00
The Built Environment Committee has published its report, ‘Public transport in towns and cities’, which concludes that cuts to bus services, wasteful bidding processes, and inadequate transport planning processes are hindering the delivery of high-quality public transport services in towns and cities outside London.
MPs call for ban on all plastic waste exports07/11/2022 11:38:00
The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee has called for a ban on the export of all plastic waste from the UK by 2027 to reduce the country’s contribution to global plastic waste pollution.