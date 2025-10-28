Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Government should not cut the Cash ISA allowance
Cutting the Cash ISA allowance is unlikely to incentivise people to invest their cash in stocks and shares, a new report by the Treasury Select Committee warns.
The Government should, therefore, not cut the Cash ISA limit in the hope of persuading people to switch to stocks and shares. The focus should be on improving financial literacy and enhancing access to good advice and guidance so that people can make informed decisions with their savings.
Reducing the allowance would also have other negative knock-on effects for consumers. Building Societies depend on Cash ISA savings as a critical funding source for their mortgage lending. If this was reduced, it would mean a less competitive market for financial products and consequently higher prices for consumers.
Earlier this year, the then Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Emma Reynolds MP, told the Committee that the Government was ‘looking at striking a better balance between cash and equities’ for savers. Ms Reynolds said this was because the Treasury were aware of ‘many people putting cash aside who could and might consider investing in stocks and shares’.
Cash ISAs are the most widely used type of ISA. In the 2023/24 tax year, 66% of all ISA contributions were to Cash ISAs, bringing total Cash ISA holdings to £360 billion.
Chair comment
Chair of the Treasury Select Committee, Dame Meg Hillier, recently said:
“The Committee is firmly behind the Chancellor’s ambition to create a culture in the UK where savers are sensibly investing their money and getting better returns through well-informed financial decisions. But we are a long way from that point.
“A comprehensive effort to genuinely improve financial education and establish accessible, high quality financial advice and guidance for people should be the Treasury’s priority. This Government is meant to be supportive of mutuals, with a manifesto commitment to grow the sector, so it must carefully consider how changes could badly impact Building Societies, which provide affordable mortgages for so many.
“This is not the right time to cut the Cash ISA limit. Instead, the Treasury should focus on ensuring that people are equipped with the necessary information and confidence to make informed investment decisions. Without this, I fear that the Chancellor’s attempts to transform the UK’s investment culture simply will not deliver the change she seeks, instead hitting savers and mortgage borrowers.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/158/treasury-committee/news/209846/government-should-not-cut-the-cash-isa-allowance/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Billions squandered on asylum accommodation by Home Office mismanagement – Home Affairs Committee report finds28/10/2025 12:25:00
Flawed contract design and incompetent delivery left the Home Office unable to cope with the surge in demand for asylum accommodation, a report by the Home Affairs Committee has found.
New towns will need Government leadership and funding, says new Lords' report27/10/2025 15:25:00
The Built Environment Committee has published its report, ‘New Towns: Laying the Foundations’, following its inquiry into new towns.
Airport expansion could put net zero in “serious jeopardy” without further safeguards27/10/2025 10:10:00
The government’s current approach to mitigating the climate impacts of aviation while proceeding with airport expansion could put net zero delivery in “serious jeopardy”, a committee of MPs has found.
Civil service pensions: Report lays out successive govt failures in scheme administration27/10/2025 09:10:00
The Cabinet Office has not shown that it is able to effectively manage the outsourced administration of the civil service pension scheme. In a report on the 1.7m-member scheme, representing total future liabilities of £189bn, the Public Accounts Committee warns of the government’s currently-limited ability to secure value for money in how the scheme is run.
Committee calls for clear direction on Oldbury and Wylfa, and a “one-stop shop” to finally overcome excessive cost and delays in deployment of nuclear energy24/10/2025 17:15:00
In a report today the Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee says new planning guidance for building Britain’s future nuclear energy generation brings a welcome ‘presumption of consent’ for low-carbon generation across a range of nuclear technologies.
MPs warn clean energy jobs not being created at the pace or scale needed to match North Sea oil and gas decline24/10/2025 16:15:00
Today’s report from Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee warns that job losses from the North Sea oil and gas industry’s decline currently outstrip jobs created by the scale-up of the clean energy industry.
WEC calls Autumn Statement an opportunity to unlock the economic potential of female entrepreneurs22/10/2025 16:05:00
Introducing a Female Enterprise Investment Scheme as part of the Autumn Budget would demonstrate the Government’s commitment to supporting female-generated economic growth, a new report by the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has concluded.
Upskill civil servants so they can effectively use artificial intelligence, PAC report urges22/10/2025 13:05:00
The capabilities that civil servants need are changing, and government employees must be supported to navigate the impact of new technology and artificial intelligence (AI).