Government should reverse cuts to active travel - LGA on active travel cut

Cllr David Renard, Transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “It is very disappointing that the Government is set to cut future funding for active travel by nearly £200 million.

“Councils have been at the forefront in creating new schemes, and have embraced the Government’s ambition that 50 per cent of all journeys in English towns and cities are walked or cycled by 2030, and for the UK to be Net Zero by 2050.

“Investment in cycling and walking is vital if we are to improve public health, tackle climate change and reduce congestion and the Government should urgently restore this much needed funding.”