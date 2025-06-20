Government steps in to protect consumers with old energy meters

A widespread switch-off of Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) meters will not happen on 30 June.

Ministers have confirmed that a widespread switch-off of Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) meters will not happen on 30 June – with this summer now marking a limited start of a phase-out process

Industry will pursue a phased approach beginning with a very small number of homes and businesses in carefully targeted local areas, with government monitoring suppliers’ performance to ensure the process is smooth and working families are protected

Affected customers will be contacted in advance, and are urged to respond to energy suppliers and book appointments to have their meter replaced

Thousands of people with a Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) meter will not face any unexpected disruption to their heating or hot water at the end of this month, as the government confirms there will be a cautious and targeted phase out to the service, protecting working families.

The Radio Teleswitch Service uses radio signals to switch older electricity meters between different tariffs such as peak and off peak, and can also be used to turn heating and hot water systems on and off at specific times of the day.

The service was introduced in the 1980s and, as planned, is now reaching the end of its life. But unacceptably slow progress to replace these meters has left around 314,000 households still using them as of last month – equal to around 1% of British households.

Ministers have taken action to ensure industry delivers a better phase out plan from 30 June, ensuring working families can continue to go about their home lives as normal.

The phase out will now begin on a significantly smaller scale, in areas with very few RTS customers, meaning energy suppliers will be ready to respond rapidly to protect households who most need support.

In advance of any phase out activity in their area, households will be contacted by their energy supplier to inform them well ahead of time, before their meters are affected.

Ministers have been clear that they also expect suppliers’ momentum to install replacement meters to increase over the coming weeks.

Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh said:

We have stepped in to ensure that thousands of vulnerable consumers with RTS meters do not experience any sudden disruption at the end of this month. I will be watching suppliers closely to make sure they are doing everything they can to make sure the transition is as smooth as possible.

Charlotte Friel, Director for Retail Pricing & Systems for Ofgem, said:

Ofgem has been clear that customers must be protected at every stage of the phased area-by-area shutdown, and we are spelling out to suppliers key requirements that must be met before an area loses its RTS signal. At the same time we expect energy companies to go faster, building on the work of the cross-sector Taskforce set up by Ofgem that has seen the upgrade rate rise from 1,000 meters per month to more than 1,000 per day. While this carefully managed phaseout process should reassure customers, it remains crucial that these meters are replaced urgently so it’s vital to engage with your supplier when offered an appointment.

The Minister for Energy Consumers will meet with Ofgem and Energy UK on a fortnightly basis to review how the gradual and targeted phase out is progressing, with a particular focus on Scotland – where around 105,000 RTS meters are installed, as well as remote and rural areas, to ensure all efforts are made to reach these households.

Suppliers will continue contacting households to book replacement appointments and consumers are urged to respond as soon as possible.

In most cases, this will involve switching to a smart meter, which can work in the same way as RTS meters, with automatic peak and off-peak rates, and the ability to turn heating and hot water systems on and off, ensuring minimal disruption to households.

The government will continue to do everything possible to ensure working families benefit from stronger protections and improved customer service in the energy market, with new reforms to be set out in the coming weeks.

Notes to editors

The RTS uses the same infrastructure as the BBC’s longwave radio signal to tell older electricity meters when to switch between peak and off-peak rates. The infrastructure underpinning the signal is reaching the end of its life, meaning the equipment that sends the radio signal can no longer be adequately maintained.

As of 30 May, there were 314,935 RTS meters requiring replacement in Great Britain, according to supplier data collected by Ofgem.

If households and businesses think they have an RTS meter installed, they should contact their supplier to arrange a replacement immediately. Technical solutions are available to replace RTS meters in all households.

For RTS customers that live in an area without smart meter signal, their supplier will explain what other options are available before the radio signal is switched off. Energy suppliers are obliged under their licence conditions to ensure that a suitable alternative metering system is installed and that the customer’s service is not disrupted.

The first stage of the phase-out will target specific, localised areas, affecting a maximum of 600 households over a 3 week period – with the government and industry carefully monitoring suppliers’ response times and their effectiveness in supporting vulnerable consumers throughout this phase.