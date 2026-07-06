Government steps up action to protect children as AI-enabled toys emerge

Government steps up action to protect children with toy safety rules

Government launches Call for Evidence to ensure toy safety rules are fit for a modern age

It will examine emerging risks including chemical safety and AI-enabled toys

Part of wider action to crack down on unsafe products, strengthen consumer protections, and provide clarity to businesses to support trade and growth

Children will be better protected from unsafe toys under new plans to ensure the UK’s toy safety framework is fit for the modern age, giving parents peace of mind that the products they buy are safe, whether purchased on the high street or online.

As part of its mission to protect consumers, the Government is today [6 July] launching a Call for Evidence on toy safety, to ensure protections keep pace with new technologies and emerging risks.

It will gather evidence on a range of issues including chemical safety and AI-enabled toys.

Kate Dearden, Minister for Consumer Protection, said:

Every parent should be able to buy toys for their children with complete confidence that they are safe. But the way we shop, and the toys children play with, are changing rapidly as new technologies emerge and more purchases move online. It’s vital that our safety rules keep pace, and this Call for Evidence will ensure we can do that.

The Call for Evidence will remain open until 6 October and welcomes views from parents, consumer groups, businesses, enforcement authorities, and members of the wider public.

Robust product safety rules ensure products are tested to modern standards, protecting consumers while giving responsible businesses the confidence to grow.

Consumer spending accounts for more than 60% of the UK economy. When people can trust the products they buy, they are more confident to spend, helping businesses to grow and supporting higher living standards across the country

This is part of the Government’s wider action to strengthen consumer protection and tackle unsafe products.

In March, the Government launched a once-in-a-generation programme of reform of the UK’s product safety framework, including measures to address the growing challenge of unsafe products sold through online marketplaces.

The Government has also introduced landmark new protections against fake reviews and drip pricing, is taking action against subscription traps, and will publish an ambitious consumer action plan later this year to go even further in protecting consumers and their hard-earned money.