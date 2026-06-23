Government steps up action to tackle illegal deforestation

New rules will ensure everyday products sold in the UK including coffee and cocoa do not contribute to illegal deforestation around the world

The world’s rainforests are to be better protected from deforestation as the government will confirm today (Tuesday 23 June), during London Climate Action Week, that plans to take forward new rules in Great Britain including using powers in the Environment Act alongside legislation strengthening the UK Timber Regulation.

Under the proposals UK businesses who trade in commodities sourced from rainforests such as soy, palm oil, cocoa and rubber will need to check that their supply chains are not contributing to illegal deforestation. These products are commonly found in everyday supermarket products including chocolate, cooking oils, shampoo and cosmetics.

UK companies have been at the forefront of global efforts to tackle deforestation within their supply chains, but voluntary action alone cannot tackle this global challenge, and several major supermarkets have been calling for stronger regulation.

This move will protect the habitats of some of the world’s most precious and endangered species, while giving British consumers confidence that the products in their shopping baskets are not contributing to illegal deforestation.

Rainforests and other forests are vital for storing carbon and sustaining biodiversity, yet they are increasingly threatened by deforestation. Around 90% of global deforestation is driven by agricultural expansion, much of it linked to the production of internationally traded commodities. In 2023, the UK’s consumption of these goods was associated with approximately 29,000 hectares of deforestation worldwide - around one and a half times the size of Manchester - and 9.4 million tonnes of related carbon emissions.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh said:

“Tackling global deforestation is one of the most effective ways we can address climate change and protect some of the world’s most unique and precious wildlife. “That is why we are leading by example and scrutinising our own supply chains. Eliminating products linked to illegal deforestation not only helps to protect precious ecosystems but is good for our collective resilience and long-term prosperity.”

Andrew Opie, Director of Food & Sustainability at the BRC, said:

“Retailers welcome today’s announcement. We have long called for UK deforestation regulation as an important step in driving forest conservation across retail supply chains in line with business commitments, while supporting alignment with the EU where possible to avoid unnecessary costs and complexity for retailers and their customers. “However, with the EU regulation due to take effect in Northern Ireland at the end of the year, it is important that the Government takes a pragmatic approach to enforcement to minimise disruption for businesses and consumers.”

Gavin Crowden, Director of Advocacy at WWF, said:

“The UK Government has warned that the collapse of tropical forests in places like the Amazon and Indonesia is a national security risk, not just an environmental one. We rely on these forests for food and climate stability, and they’re home to extraordinary wildlife. With new rules finally coming into force in Northern Ireland at the end of the year, there is no excuse for further delay that would leave shoppers in the rest of the UK still unwittingly driving the destruction of the rainforest.”

These new measures will help businesses better identify and reduce the risk that their imported products are linked to illegal deforestation and land clearing. The government will consult businesses, civil society and international partners later this year on the details of the proposed GB deforestation policy. This will include consulting on the introduction of these mandatory due diligence requirements for businesses in Great Britain including using powers such as under the Environment Act which target illegal deforestation, and by strengthening the existing UK Timber Regulation.

To maintain Northern Ireland’s unique dual market access to both the UK Internal Market and the EU Single Market, the EU Regulation on Deforestation-Free Products (EUDR) will apply in Northern Ireland in phases starting 30 December 2026.

Crucially, to protect the UK Internal Market and streamline compliance, the upcoming consultation will propose that the GB regime covers the same core commodities and underlying information requirements as the regulation in Northern Ireland. This aligned approach is designed to prevent administrative duplication across the UK while helping British exporters to the EU meet consistent data and traceability standards. Businesses in Northern Ireland are encouraged to begin preparations now.

In due course, the Government’s ambition is to transition to a deforestation-free standard which will require relevant products to be produced free from any deforestation, building on stakeholder efforts globally to decouple supply chains from forest loss and land conversion.

These changes help deliver on the UK’s commitment under the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, agreed at COP26, to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030. It also supports the cross-government 2035 International Climate, Nature & Energy Strategic Framework.

The changes will improve the transparency, traceability and resilience of UK agricultural commodity and timber supply chains, and support smooth trade with the EU through delivering on our Windsor Framework commitments.

Further details on the GB deforestation regulations consultation process will be announced in due course.