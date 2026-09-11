Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Government steps up Bluetongue response
New vet-led approach will give farmers faster diagnosis of the disease, cutting waiting times for confirmation of bluetongue cases.
The government is speeding up the fight against bluetongue, with new measures introduced today (Friday 11 September 2026) that will cut waiting times for farmers and give them quicker confirmation of suspected cases to act sooner to help protect livestock, as cases continue to rise in England.
Currently, when bluetongue is suspected farmers need to wait for samples to be sent for laboratory testing before a case is confirmed, meaning farmers can face a wait for results.
Under new measures, where the signs of bluetongue are clear, private vets will be able to diagnose bluetongue after examining affected animals, with cases formally confirmed by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA). This will mean fewer straightforward cases need to wait for laboratory results, giving farmers an answer sooner and helping them take quicker action to protect livestock.
A new online system has been introduced which will also make it easier and quicker for vets to report cases directly to APHA, helping speed up confirmation and reduce delays for farmers.
It does not mean a reduction in disease controls. Where a vet cannot rule out suspicion of another notifiable disease, including foot and mouth, the usual reporting and laboratory testing arrangements will continue.
The changes reflect the current stage of the outbreak in England, where bluetongue is now widespread and its characteristics are well understood. It is the latest step in the government’s response to bluetongue, alongside disease surveillance and support from APHA.
Farmers in England can also apply for a government funded vet visits through the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, giving them expert advice to help protect their livestock. During the visit, vets can advice on bluetongue risks and how to reduce them and check animals for signs of disease. Applications take less than two minutes to complete online.
The Deputy UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Ele Brown said:
“Bluetongue is widely circulating in England and our approach needs to keep pace. Private vets are well placed to recognise signs of the diseases, and this change will mean farmers can get a diagnosis more quickly.
“Vaccination is the best tool available to help protect susceptible livestock, so I absolutely continue to urge farmers to speak to their vet about vaccinating their herd or flock. It takes time for immunity in vaccinated animals to build and it is best to have this conversation now.”
In response to calls from farmers, APHA have published a new heat map so farmers can see where suspected and confirmed cases of bluetongue are being reported which will help famers better understand the disease picture in their areas and make informed decisions around vaccination.
Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect susceptible livestock from bluetongue and keepers are strongly urged to discuss with their vet whether vaccination is appropriate for their situation. Experts agree healthy animals can still benefit from vaccination, even where disease is already circulating.
Livestock keepers should continue to check animals regularly for signs of bluetongue and report any suspicion immediately to APHA. Where disease is suspected, APHA is working closely with vets and keepers to confirm whether disease is present as well as offering support with animal welfare issues. Farmers must ensure that their livestock holdings are correctly registered with APHA and that contact details are kept up to date.
Keepers should also follow the latest movement, vaccination and biosecurity guidance on GOV.UK, keep records where required, and seek veterinary advice if animals show signs of disease.
Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety.
Famers who suspects bluetongue should report it immediately by calling 03000 200 301 in England, 03003 038 268 in Wales, or their local APHA Field Services Office in Scotland.
Bluetongue is a notifiable disease, which means suspected cases must be reported by law.
More information on how to spot and report the disease can be found here -Bluetongue: how to spot and report it - GOV.UK
Additional information:
- Farmers in England can apply for funding for vet visits covering each herd or flock of the same species through the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway.
- These visits can include advice on BTV-3 infection risks and prevention measures, checks for clinical signs, and wider animal health and welfare considerations, as well as some required testing for endemic disease or conditions.
- The funding covers vet time on farm and advice and may also support a further follow-up visit to test for specific endemic diseases.
- The application takes under two minutes to complete. Further information is available online: Apply for funding to improve the health and welfare of cattle, pigs and sheep - GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-steps-up-bluetongue-response
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Environment Secretary Speech on Back British Farming Day10/09/2026 12:10:00
Environment Secretary Angela Eagle yesterday addressed attendees at the NFU's Back British Farming Day 2026 reception.
Two more men arrested for illegal waste dumping at Kidlington site09/09/2026 11:17:00
Further arrests made as part of Environment Agency investigation, supported by Surrey Police and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit
Government launches call for evidence on gamebird shooting04/09/2026 14:20:00
The government has launched a call for evidence on gamebird shooting
Environment Secretary visits Havant Thicket reservoir as government strengthens water resilience amid ongoing drought04/09/2026 12:10:00
Environment Secretary visits Havant Thicket, England's first new reservoir in over 30 years as water resilience is a top government priority
Rogue waste gangs exposed as heat maps reveal England's illegal dumping hotspots02/09/2026 10:12:00
New Environment Agency heat maps show where suspected waste crime is being reported, helping identify hotspots and target enforcement activity.
£13m to turn cutting-edge research into real-world, farming solutions01/09/2026 15:20:00
Funding will help turn cutting-edge research into practical tools for farmers, from vaccines that protect pigs from disease to technology that tackles pests and boosts crop yields
Notorious Kidlington dump fully cleared after major crackdown28/08/2026 11:20:00
More than 22,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste have now been removed from Oxfordshire site
New air quality alerts service launched27/08/2026 13:10:00
New opt-in alerts will warn people when air pollution is high, or expected to be high, in their local area.