Government steps up Bluetongue response

New vet-led approach will give farmers faster diagnosis of the disease, cutting waiting times for confirmation of bluetongue cases.

The government is speeding up the fight against bluetongue, with new measures introduced today (Friday 11 September 2026) that will cut waiting times for farmers and give them quicker confirmation of suspected cases to act sooner to help protect livestock, as cases continue to rise in England.

Currently, when bluetongue is suspected farmers need to wait for samples to be sent for laboratory testing before a case is confirmed, meaning farmers can face a wait for results.

Under new measures, where the signs of bluetongue are clear, private vets will be able to diagnose bluetongue after examining affected animals, with cases formally confirmed by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA). This will mean fewer straightforward cases need to wait for laboratory results, giving farmers an answer sooner and helping them take quicker action to protect livestock.

A new online system has been introduced which will also make it easier and quicker for vets to report cases directly to APHA, helping speed up confirmation and reduce delays for farmers.

It does not mean a reduction in disease controls. Where a vet cannot rule out suspicion of another notifiable disease, including foot and mouth, the usual reporting and laboratory testing arrangements will continue.

The changes reflect the current stage of the outbreak in England, where bluetongue is now widespread and its characteristics are well understood. It is the latest step in the government’s response to bluetongue, alongside disease surveillance and support from APHA.

Farmers in England can also apply for a government funded vet visits through the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, giving them expert advice to help protect their livestock. During the visit, vets can advice on bluetongue risks and how to reduce them and check animals for signs of disease. Applications take less than two minutes to complete online.

The Deputy UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Ele Brown said:

“Bluetongue is widely circulating in England and our approach needs to keep pace. Private vets are well placed to recognise signs of the diseases, and this change will mean farmers can get a diagnosis more quickly. “Vaccination is the best tool available to help protect susceptible livestock, so I absolutely continue to urge farmers to speak to their vet about vaccinating their herd or flock. It takes time for immunity in vaccinated animals to build and it is best to have this conversation now.”

In response to calls from farmers, APHA have published a new heat map so farmers can see where suspected and confirmed cases of bluetongue are being reported which will help famers better understand the disease picture in their areas and make informed decisions around vaccination.

Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect susceptible livestock from bluetongue and keepers are strongly urged to discuss with their vet whether vaccination is appropriate for their situation. Experts agree healthy animals can still benefit from vaccination, even where disease is already circulating.

Livestock keepers should continue to check animals regularly for signs of bluetongue and report any suspicion immediately to APHA. Where disease is suspected, APHA is working closely with vets and keepers to confirm whether disease is present as well as offering support with animal welfare issues. Farmers must ensure that their livestock holdings are correctly registered with APHA and that contact details are kept up to date.

Keepers should also follow the latest movement, vaccination and biosecurity guidance on GOV.UK, keep records where required, and seek veterinary advice if animals show signs of disease.

Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety.

Famers who suspects bluetongue should report it immediately by calling 03000 200 301 in England, 03003 038 268 in Wales, or their local APHA Field Services Office in Scotland.

Bluetongue is a notifiable disease, which means suspected cases must be reported by law.

More information on how to spot and report the disease can be found here -Bluetongue: how to spot and report it - GOV.UK

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